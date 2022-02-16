ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Feels He Should’ve Been In The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago
The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was a big moment for Hip-Hop as it showcased the breadth of talent and hits that Dr. Dre has helped introduce to the music world over the last 30 years. With the likes of Snoop Dogg , Eminem , 50 Cent , and Kendrick Lamar —all of whom had their first albums produced in large part by Dre— taking the stage , one artist’s absence was noted: The Game .

The Compton-bred rapper has worked with Dr. Dre on his monstrous 2005 debut The Documentary and voiced his admiration and respect for the iconic boardsman throughout his own career. After Sunday night’s highly-anticipated performance, he alluded to his displeasure of being left out of the fold during the Pepsi Halftime Show by sharing the thoughts of fans who felt the same.

Taking to his Instagram account, The Game reposted various posts from fans on his Stories questioning why he wasn’t included in the show despite the numerous hits he created during his tenure with Dre and Aftermath. “Sh*t brazy fr” he wrote in reference to his exclusion. One fan wrote, “FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it.” Another chimed in, arguing “@Losangelesconfidential should have performed at Super Bowl with @DrDre I mean this is LA.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Although The Game may not have been extended an invite to the big stage on Sunday, he has kept busy promoting his forthcoming release, Drillmatic. The album will be entirely produced by Hit-Boy and led by the Kanye West -assisted single, “Eazy”—The Game’s latest show of homage to the late N.W.A. member, Ruthless Records CEO, and West Coast legend. The song debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100m earning The Game his highest placement on the chart in nearly 15 years.

