When Hunterdon Central and Hillsborough get together, it is bound to be a must-see event. In recent years, this has been a frequent matchup in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group A tournament. Hillsborough has had the advantage, but on Friday night, Hunterdon Central, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to get over the hump.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO