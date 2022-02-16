ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Are Local Real Estate Sales Starting To Slow Down?

Cover picture for the articleStatistics from Aspire North Realtors show the frenetic pace of real estate could be slowing a bit, though property values remain high. Residential sales in the five-county area for January dropped slightly from January 2021, though the entire slowdown came outside Grand Traverse County. Prices continue to escalate, however; the overall...

