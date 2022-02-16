Are Local Real Estate Sales Starting To Slow Down?

There’s no denying that when you think about the largest decisions a person makes during their lifetime, buying and selling a home have a way of sneaking up right towards the top of that list. In fact, according to several social psychologists, it’s often ranked the 4th largest decision a person will make during their lifetime, and quite frankly, those stats make sense. Navigating the world of real estate is no easy feat, from understanding the financial aspect of it to the nuances of profitable upgrades, the right marketing to get the right buyer, etc. Born from the need to simplify and streamline the often tedious process of home selling, several top brokerages have fought for the attention of eager home sellers, but none have managed to catch the eye quite like the team at IDEAL AGENT. To understand their home selling model is to understand their allure so we sat down with their CEO and Founder, Steve Johnston who is no stranger to the real estate world, to learn more about what inspired the creation of IDEAL AGENT.

