ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Matthew Yglesias: Biden should put the CDC in its place

By Matthew Yglesias Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGD0z_0eFjzac000

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

As Democratic governors race to relax mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions for a post-omicron world, it’s natural to wonder: When will the federal government see the light and let airline passengers and Amtrak riders take their masks off?

Technically, this is a question for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the federal mask mandates. As a scientific agency, the CDC is supposed to base its decisions on scientific facts rather than political realities. But in the real world it’s bizarre to imagine a scenario in which President Joe Biden’s administration remains to the left of the governors of New York, Massachusetts and California on a high-salience issue on which there is partisan political conflict.

I live in Washington and often take the train to visit my father in New York. So it’s possible that in the near future I will be able to ride the Metro maskless to Amtrak’s Union Station, then have to put a mask on when I board the train to New York, then take it off to ride the subway uptown to his house. It’s all a bit ridiculous. Federalism is fine, and it’s unrealistic to ask for total uniformity in policy. But the federal government shouldn’t be an extreme outlier on a topic on which states have reached consensus.

And yet: It would be unseemly for the White House to lean on the CDC to change its scientific recommendation on the basis of a pure political concern. This is especially true for an administration that made a big deal out of its promises to “follow the science.”

The problem is that science does not offer answers to policy questions, and never has — a truth that’s taken for granted in other contexts.

On alcohol consumption, for example, the CDC recommends one drink a day or fewer for women, and two or fewer for men. No state, not even Utah, has entrenched these recommendations in policy. They don’t not only because such a policy would be unpopular, but also because enforcement would be extremely difficult. You’d end up either with a very weakly enforced rule that makes the state government look ridiculous, or a draconian enforcement regime. In both cases, the policy would become increasingly unpopular. And last, even though the public health benefits of restricting alcohol consumption are very real, they would primarily accrue to the drinkers themselves, which weakens the case for mandates — especially in a country with a deeply entrenched tradition of individualism.

And so we arrive at the status quo — drinking alcohol, including in large quantities, is legal in all 50 states. And since there is a wide political consensus that alcohol should be legal, you’re allowed to drink three beers while riding on Amtrak even though the CDC says you shouldn’t.

But — and this is critical — the policy solution isn’t to lean on the CDC to lie and say that booze is healthy. The solution is simply to ignore the CDC.

This is going to be important on the mask question, because scientifically speaking it’s never going to stop being the case that it’s better for public health for everyone to wear masks. COVID-19 is unlikely to vanish in the future.

But even if it did, it’s not the only respiratory virus. And even though the influenza and common cold viruses are less deadly than COVID-19, they are not harmless. It is a true scientific and medical fact that if people wear high-quality masks every time they go indoors, transmission of viruses will decrease. The CDC also recommends against eating runny egg yolks and says that all grilled steaks or burgers should be at least medium-well or well-done.

Asking the CDC to align its meat recommendation with the political reality that nobody is going to ban medium-rare steak would be absurd. The recommendation is, to the best of my understanding, grounded in genuine science. But for most people, eating flavorful meat is worth risking an increased exposure to bacteria.

Applying the same logic to masks, it’s unreasonable to expect the CDC to recommend that they can ever come off. So the Biden administration should let the caution-minded public health experts at the CDC continue to dispense their cautious advice on masks — and then the president should ignore their advice and lift mandates to bring federal policy into line with what even blue states are doing.

Straightforwardly ignoring expert public health advice will ultimately be better for science and neutral expertise than Biden’s current course of deferring to them. Science does not render politics obsolete. And in practice, the White House’s deferential posture means leaning on the CDC to make politically convenient decisions, rather than having elected officials make choices and take responsibility for them.

If the president is worried about breaking campaign promises, he should rest easy. There are a lot of unrealistic promises he made — to bring people together, for example, unite the country and restore the soul of America. Given the structural increases in partisan polarization, these pledges were always going to be difficult.

At the same time, he can cite some real successes. There haven’t been any government shutdowns or real scares about the debt limit. He secured a bipartisan infrastructure bill. A huge postal reform bill passed the House with big bipartisan majorities last week. A bipartisan science-funding-and-China-competition bill still seems to be in the works.

The point is, when it comes to breaking promises, the stakes may be lower than the White House thinks. And as president of the United States, Biden is well within his rights to tell his science advisers that he hears what they are saying, but his judgment is that efforts to impose mask mandates are simply causing too much social division.

At his best, Biden is a politician’s politician who knows when not to listen to the grim ideologues of the world. And a president famous for his love of ice cream understands that there’s a difference between the science of personal health and the reality of daily life. Just as expecting the CDC to say ice cream is healthy would be unrealistic, pressuring it to say so would be inappropriate.

At the end of the day the presidency is a political office, held by politicians in order to make political choices. Joe Biden needs to level with the American people, as they say, and tell them what they need to hear: It’s OK to have some ice cream.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion and writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. A co-founder and former columnist for Vox, he is also the author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden vs. Trump: The Makings of a Shattering Constitutional Crisis

Bruce Ackerman is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University. Gerard Magliocca is Samuel R. Rosen Professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Donald Trump is already signaling that he will run for president in 2024. A Biden-Trump rematch risks worsening our country’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
The Independent

AOC urges Biden to forgive student loan debt or lose ‘any chance’ of winning midterms

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a dire warning for President Joe Biden: his congressional majority is all but certain to be forced out of power in November unless he takes tangible action to improve Americans’ lives.She made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview with The New Yorker, where the second-term progressive Democrat pointed to the White House’s hesitancy to take bold action through executive orders as hurting the president’s chances of helping Americans and scoring political victories along the way.“The presidency is so much larger than just the votes in the legislature,” she told the publication, calling the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matthew Yglesias
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

Other Democrats Follow Biden’s Lead, Saying 2022 Elections Will Be Illegitimate Unless Biden’s Reforms Are Enacted

If former President Donald Trump told “the Big Lie” about the 2020 election, Democrats are telling a bunch of little ones – albeit with the same point. Faced with bad polling that indicates Republicans can retake Congress this fall, and lacking any original non-woke ideas to reverse the ship, Democrats are laying the groundwork by claiming the 2022 elections are rigged before the first vote is cast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Government Shutdowns#Democratic#Amtrak#The White House
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter on the ropes! Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and business deals with China in top-secret three-year probe

Hunter Biden's baby mama has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for alleged tax crimes, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Lunden Roberts, 30, joins a growing list of former business partners and associates who have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the Department of Justice's secretive three-year probe into Hunter's murky financial affairs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy