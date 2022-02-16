ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Author & Punisher

By Brian Howe
 3 days ago
Though his riffy, theatrical drone music is admired by many noise and experimental music fans, Tristan Shone, aka Author & Punisher, is by all rights a metal act. His songs grind with industry and groan with doom; he chestily shrieks while torturing raw signals until they sound like an electric guitar’s...

“Black Be the Source” [ft. Pink Siifu and Billz Egypt]

Fly Anakin’s “Black Be the Source,” the soulful fourth single from his upcoming album Frank, is a celebration of the limitlessness of Blackness. Over a stuttering piano sample and dampened drums from producer DJ Harrison, the Virginia rapper-producer mulls over the sustaining power of Black culture with a laidback flow. While his lyrics contain references to civil rights icons and long-defunct slave routes, there’s no fire or indignation in his voice. Anakin and his guests–frequent collaborator Pink Siifu and musician Billz Egypt–choose to embrace the positives of their community instead. For Anakin, that means celebrating nights spent downing Four Lokos with the homies, while Siifu and Egypt focus on the opportunities they’ve created for their loved ones. For all three, Blackness is a matter of fact. They’ll fight ignorance when need be, but they’re confident enough to lay back and revel in their cultural spoils.
Watch Maxwell Perform “Off” on Colbert

Maxwell appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform his song “Off.” He also offered “precise advice” for viewers who wrote in with various Valentine’s conundrums, many involving his own romantic status. Check out video of both below. In November, Maxwell performed “Bad...
“Like Exploding Stones”

To listen to a Kurt Vile song is, more often than not, to be plopped into a front-row seat in the Philadelphia guitarist’s mind, to witness his innermost thoughts as they dance across the screen in luminous, and sometimes ludicrous, color. The inside of Vile’s head seems like a frazzled place: jumbled, jumpy, prone to self-doubt and dizzying self-awareness. He’s an outlaw on the edge of implosion who swallows pills to take the edge off, has a headache like a shop vac, and occasionally suffers from a “funky little psychosis.” Most memorably, in “Pretty Pimpin,” he dissociated in the bathroom mirror, brushed “some stranger’s teeth,” and admired his own clothes. But Vile’s limitless charm and languid drawl have a way of making even the heaviest affliction seem bearable, if not a low-key hoot.
Juliette Lewis on the Music That Made Her

Somewhere between Blondie and Jimi Hendrix, Juliette Lewis emits a mock sigh. “This feature already has made me upset because, no, you can’t pick just one song,” she says by phone from a hotel in New Orleans. It should come as little surprise that Lewis adores music so wholeheartedly—there’s her punk band, Juliette and the Licks, but there’s also a rock’n’roll sensibility that carries over to her roles. Throughout her nearly four-decade career, Lewis has excelled at playing characters driven by a fierce inner rhythm. Most recently, she has brought that unpredictable intensity to the role of Natalie, a hardened loner with a fierce loyalty, in Showtime’s runaway hit Yellowjackets. She even wore her own Amyl and the Sniffers shirt on the show, thinking that her character would be a fan of the Australian punk band.
Symbolic

Like the horror section at the local video store, or the spot outside the mall where kids would cut class to smoke cigarettes, the music recorded by Chuck Schuldiner with Death between 1987 and 1998 exists as a safe haven. For those drawn to these seven studio albums by the pioneering death metal band, the music became a fortress to guard against the mainstream, a place where a lot of outcasts gathered to find their identity.
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
