Author & Punisher

Somewhere between Blondie and Jimi Hendrix, Juliette Lewis emits a mock sigh. “This feature already has made me upset because, no, you can’t pick just one song,” she says by phone from a hotel in New Orleans. It should come as little surprise that Lewis adores music so wholeheartedly—there’s her punk band, Juliette and the Licks, but there’s also a rock’n’roll sensibility that carries over to her roles. Throughout her nearly four-decade career, Lewis has excelled at playing characters driven by a fierce inner rhythm. Most recently, she has brought that unpredictable intensity to the role of Natalie, a hardened loner with a fierce loyalty, in Showtime’s runaway hit Yellowjackets. She even wore her own Amyl and the Sniffers shirt on the show, thinking that her character would be a fan of the Australian punk band.

