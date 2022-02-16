Razorbacks roll to easy win at Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead 23rd-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 victory over Missouri on Tuesday.
The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9.
Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Wade added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
JD Notae scored 17 points, and Devonte Davis had 11.
