Razorbacks roll to easy win at Mizzou

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead 23rd-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 victory over Missouri on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9.

Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Wade added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

JD Notae scored 17 points, and Devonte Davis had 11.

