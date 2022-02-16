GOES-T Prepared For Launch

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Channel 3 was issued a new statement Thursday from Florida Power & Light surrounding the increase in rates on Northwest Florida power bills. We understand that some of our customers are experiencing higher power bills than expected, and for those facing financial hardship or needing additional time to pay, please reach out to us to arrange a payment extension or to connect with programs that provide assistance. We are committed to our customers in Northwest Florida and are continuing to invest and make improvements to the grid that will reduce bills in the years ahead. For a decade Gulf Power customers have had among the highest bills in the state and FPL customers have had among the lowest, and we are focused on bringing Northwest Florida customers into alignment with those lower bills -- but it can’t happen overnight. In the three years since Northwest Florida joined FPL, we have significantly improved service reliability, reduced carbon emissions and invested in long-term improvements to the energy grid and power generation here in Northwest Florida that are helping to bring bills down over time.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO