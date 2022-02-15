Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOSINEE 61, FREEDOM 57

MOSINEE - Mosinee outscored the Irish by 12 points in the second half to rally for the nonconference win.

Mosinee improves to 22-1 overall with the victory, while Freedom suffered its first loss of the season and is also 22-1.

Kate Fitzgerald led Mosinee with 15 points. Adalyn Lehman added 12 points and Claire Selenske scored 11.

Freedom was led by Sydney Bartels with 16 points. Sadie Jarmolowicz scored 13 points and Megan Alexander added 10.

Freedom 31 26 - 57

Mosinee 23 38 - 61

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 13, Bartels 16, Kriewaldt 8, Murphy 9, Hennes 1, Alexander 10. 3-pt: Jarmolowicz 2, Murphy 3, Bartels. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 13.

Mosinee: Freiboth 7, Placek 5, Lehman 12, Selenske 11, Fitzgerald 15, H. Shnowske 6, Bauman 5. 3-pt: Fitzgerald 2, H. Shnowske 2, Freiboth. FT: 8-16. Fouls: 12.

CRANDON 43, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 31

CRANDON - Mara Stamper scored 14 points and Ava Neilitz added 11 to lead Crandon to the nonconference win.

Kaylee Schram led the Chargers with 14 points, while Reese Rogowski added 10.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 12 19 - 31

Crandon 17 26 - 43

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Rogowski 10, Davids 5, Resch 2, Schram 14. 3-pt: Rogowski 2, Davids. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 9.

Crandon: Palubicki 8, Neilitz 11, Stamper 14, Littleton 2, McCorkle 8. 3-pt: Palubiki 2. FT: 5-8.

ROSHOLT 53, NORTHLAND LUTHERAN 51

ROSHOLT - The Hornets overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats.

Rosholt was led by Sarah Trzinski, who scored 17 points.

Bree Kaehn led Northland Lutheran with 21 points. Kelsie Kreklau added 18.

Northland Lutheran: Kaehn 21, Kel. Kreklau 18, Russ 6, Obsuszt 5, Kri. Kreklau 1. 3-pt: Kaehn 3, Kel. Kreklau 2 FT: 12-22.

Rosholt: Trzinski 17, Skortz 12, Lorbiecki 8, L. Lemanczyk 6, B. Lemanczyk 6, Bablitch 4. FT: 5-17.

BOYS BASKETBALL

STEVENS POINT 58, WAUSAU WEST 40

STEVENS POINT - Nate Streveler and James Jacobs combined for 19 points in the second half to help the Panthers pull away from the Warriors.

Streveler finished with 23 points. Jacobs finished with 14 points. Baraka Makalin added 11.

Jack Berens led Wausau West with 12 points.

Wausau West 22 18 - 40

Stevens Point 25 33 - 58

Wausau West: Walker 5, Matteson 2, Berens 12, Butalla 8, Nelson 6, Allen 1, Lange 6. 3-pt: Walker, Butalla 2, Nelson, Lange 2. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 11.

Stevens Point: Jacobs 14, Cejka 3, Chardonais 2, Makalin 11, Vanderloop 3, Streveler 23, Zdroik 2. 3-pt: Jacobs, Cejka, Vanderloop, Streveler 2. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 10.

MOSINEE 90, ALTOONA 48

MOSINEE - Davin Stoffel scored 20 points and Drake Grod added 19 to lead Mosinee to the win over the Railroaders.

Trevor Garski and Keagen Jirschele both added 13 points, while Trenton Dorn chipped in with 10 points.

Evan Peterson and Conner Lewis led Altoona with 20 and 15 points, respectively.

Altoona 29 19 - 48

Mosinee 51 39 - 90

Altoona: Camastral 10, Lewis 15, Varsho 3, Peterson 20. 3-pt: Camastral, Lewis, Varsho, Peterson 2. FT: 7-7. Fouls: 17.

Mosinee: Grod 19, Utphall 6, Dorn 10, Garski 13, Kowalski 7, Jirschele 13, Miller 2, Stoffel 20. 3-pt: Grod 3, Garski 3. FT: 10-19. Fouls: 8.

AUBURNDALE 52, AMHERST 41

AUBURNDALE - Alex Willfahrt and Mason White Eagle scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Eagles to the win ove the Falcons.

Terrance Cottrell-Roberson added 10 points for Auburndale.

Amherst was led by Aiden Jastromski with 11 points.

Amherst 20 21 - 41

Auburndale 23 29 - 52

Amherst: Hall 6, Derezinski 4, Soulsby 7, Zilitsch 6, Jastromski 11, Gladowski 7. 3-pt: Derezinski, Soulsby, Zilitsch 2, Jastremski 3, Gladowski. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 15.

Auburndale: Willfahrt 13, M. White Eagle 12, Cottrell-Roberson 10, Yeske 9, Weber 5, Anderson 2, G. White Eagle 1. 3-pt: Willfahrt, Cottrell-Roberson 2, Yeske. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 7.

COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 85, GREENWOOD 44

MARSHFIELD - The Dons led by 35 points at the half to coast to a victory.

Sam Wilczek led all scorers with 24 points and both Emmitt Konieczny and Blake Jakobi each scored 11 for Columbus Catholic.

Ryver Glenn scored 18 points to lead Greenwood.

Greenwood 25 19 - 44

Columbus Catholic 60 25 - 85

Greenwood: Hinker 9, Bredlau 2, Thomas 7, Learman 6, Travis 2, Glenn 18.

Columbus Catholic: Konieczny 11, Neville 3, Mauritz 2, Nemitz 2, Noreen 8, Moore 7, Wilczek 24, Jakobi 11, Olson 5, Kreklau 7, Hilgemann 2, Becker 3.

OWEN-WITHEE 83, GILMAN 11

OWEN - Carter Klabon, Logan Amacher and Tyler Weaver combined for 43 points in the Blackhawks’ win over the Pirates.

Klabon finished with a team-high 16 points, while Amacher and Weaver added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Gilman 4 7 - 11

Owen-Withee 43 40 - 83

Gilman: Ustianowski 2, Kroeplin 2, Wisocky 2, Marion 2, Olynick 3. 3-pt: Olynick. FT: 0-5. Fouls: 24.

Owen-Withee: Ackerman 5, Hatlestad 3, Stinson 8, Amacher 15, Henke 3, Klabon 16, Weaver 12, Hanson 5, Gutowski 6, Hanson 2, Wendler 4, Nelson 4. 3-pt: Ackerman, Hatlestad, Stinson, Klabon, Weaver, Gutowski. FT: 23-33. Fouls: 10.

WRESTLING

WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT WAUSAU WEST)

CHAMPIONSHIP

MARSHFIELD 40, RIVER FALLS 27

160: Ryan Dolezal M tech. fall over Jacob Range 26-11. 170: Camren Dennee M won by forfeit. 182: Tyler Haydon RF dec. Cody Weix 12-8. 195: Gavin Kohel RF dec. Joey Carolfi 8-2. 220: Adrian Kruger M pinned Lincoln McCarty 3:25. 285: Vito Massa RF pinned James Clements 1:00. 106: Jonas Longsdorf RF pinned Ava Gardner 1:06. 113: Travis Moelter RF pinned Jace Kelnhofer :49. 120: Caleb Dennee M pinned Quentin Anderson :50. 126: Aidan Peterson RF dec. Grayden Rode 15-8. 132: Keagan Cliver M tech. fall over Vinny Costabilo 20-5. 138: Hoyt Blaskowski M pinned Chance Saumer :10. 145: Brett Franklin M dec. Owen Larson 6-0. 152: Garrett Willuweit M dec. Miles Longsdorf 11-5.

WIAA DIVISION 2 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT SOMERSET)

SEMIFINALS

WEST SALEM/BANGOR 48, NEILLSVILLE/GREENWOOD/LOYAL 32

145: Trevor Arentz WS/B pinned Gavyn McFarlane 1:34. 152: Keeghan Anding N/G/L pinned Isaiah Murphy 4:20. 160: Cody Petersen WS/B pinned Garrett Learman 1:36. 170: Dane Luchterhand N/G/L dec. Andy Johnson 6-3. 182: Luke Noel WS/B pinned Damian Sampson 1:24. 195: Chris Najera WS/B won by forfeit. 220: Dan Polzin N/G/L pinned Hunter Anderson 1:42. 285: Gunner Hoffmann N/G/L pinned Reid Rasmussen :54. 106: Jackson Roesler WS/B won by forfeit. 113: Brett Plomedahl WS/B pinned Ethan Buchanan 3:37. 120: Bradyn Glasspoole WS/B won by forfeit. 126: Derek Zschernitz N/G/L pinned Nick Ziegler 2:44. 132: Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt N/G/L tech. fall over Isaac Schniepp-Duffy 18-3. 138: Evan Wolfe WS/B pinned Rogan Ashbeck :43.

WIAA DIVISION 2 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT AMHERST)

SEMIFINALS

OCONTO FALLS 52, AMHERST 30

160: Ephraim Anglemyer A pinned Quinton McDonald 2:24. 170: Jack Bohm A pinned Brayden Kozlowski 1:56. 182: Clayton Whiting OF pinned Colton Jakubek :51. 195: Nick Trepanier OF pinned Hunter Biadasz 3:52. 220: Jake Hoffman A pinned Luke Gilbertson 3:21. 285: Mitchell Kallies OF pinned Peter Werner 2:48. 106: Garrett Ganter OF dec. Lia Peterson 9-2. 113: Hunter Bozile OF pinned Ryan Warzynski 3:28. 120: Graeson Pankratz OF won by forfeit. 126: Cole Bozile OF won by forfeit. 132: Talon Armatoski A won by forfeit. 138: Parker Peterson OF pinned Caleb Pinkalla 2:33. 145: Luke Trepanier OF pinned Jake Hall 4:21. 152: Shane Suthheimer A pinned Weston Borkovec :54.

WIAA DIVISION 3 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT SURING)

SEMIFINALS

COLEMAN 63, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 15

120: John Nowak C pinned Easton Davis 3:37. 126: Brady Gross C won by forfeit. 132: Chance Gruber C won by forfeit. 138: Micha Kuchta C tech. fall over Andres Sanchez 16-0. 145: Karson Casper C won by forfeit. 152: William Bieber C major dec. Owen Schultz 13-1. 160: Braeden Groshek W-B dec. Isaiah Nowak 3-2. 170: Peter Kuchta C pinned Cain Schiller 2:14. 182: Cole Klimek C pinned Coye Brillowski 3:02. 195: Nathan Waupekenay W-B pinned Sawyer Seefeldt 5:12 . 220: David Gauderman W-B pinned Dameon Burke :28. 285: Brody Zahn C pinned Dominic Weso :37. 106: Conner Markiewicz C pinned Traeten Bierman :26. 113: Raymond Lemieux C won by forfeit.

STRATFORD 47, SHIOCTON 24

120: Jordan Jahnke SHI pinned Cayden Leonhardt 5:07. 126: Ashtyn Kuehn STR pinned Matthew Wilke 3:41. 132: Blake Carton SHI pinned Brandon Knetter 1:58. 138: Ryan Becker STR major dec. Isaiah Carton 13-3. 145: Dillon Kirsch STR pinned Logan Leeman :51. 152: Gavin Drexler STR major dec. Brad Demerath 14-2. 160: Elijah Lucio STR dec. Dylan Herb 10-3. 170: Dion Helser SHI pinned Gavin Kirsch 1:00. 182: Jackson Ormond STR dec. Colten Schuh 4-1. 195: Ilijah Sanchez SHI pinned Noah Lucio 1:33. 220: Cole Marten STR dec. Hunter Schuh 5-2. 285: Raife Smart STR pinned Dylan Larsen 3:35. 106: Trenton Cournoyer STR pinned Lexi Riehl :33. 113: Jesse Bauer STR pinned Stevie Baker :48.

CHAMPIONSHIP

COLEMAN 53, STRATFORD 24

126: Brady Gross C pinned Vance Kielman 1:01. 132: Chance Gruber C tech. fall over Brandon Knetter 19-4. 138: Micha Kuchta C dec. Ryan Becker 3-2. 145: Gavin Drexler S pinned Ramiro Cortez 2:46. 152: Karson Casper C pinned Dillon Kirsch :32. 160: William Bieber C dec. Elijah Lucio 7-4. 170: Peter Kuchta C pinned Carter Lueck :22. 182: Jackson Ormond S won by forfeit. 195: Cole Klimek C pinned Alex Mueller 1:33. 220: Cole Marten S pinned Sawyer Seefeldt :40. 285: Brody Zahn C won by forfeit. 106: Trenton Cournoyer S pinned Lexus Baars :34. 113: Raymond Lemieux C pinned Cayden Leonhardt 1:06. 120: John Nowak C pinned Ashtyn Kuehn 2:31.

