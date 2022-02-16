chapa on podium.jpeg

Related
Teams of the Week: Somerset Berkley girls hoop battles COVID and aims for a strong finish
EDITOR NOTE: This is a fourth of a series examining boys and girls basketball teams from around Greater Fall River. SOMERSET — This winter season for the Somerset Berkley girls basketball team has been somewhat unusual. ...
Heat forward Duncan Robinson shatters 3-point record not even Stephen Curry did
Duncan Robinson has been hailed as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league today. The Miami Heat marksman’s quick release and accuracy from deep have made him a deadly option since his arrival from the league. Now, Robinson has achieved 3-point shooting glory. The Heat swingman reached...
NBA・
Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships
DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events […]
Shiels returns to Adrian College football program
Ron Shiels started his coaching career as soon as he could. While in college he skipped spring break because he didn’t want to miss any games as a volunteer assistant high school basketball coach. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Colorado State Wrestling Semifinals
Ball Arena was rocking Friday night for the CHSAA State Wrestling Semifinals. We've got a recap of the night's action that saw Cedaredage advance: Lane Hunsberger, Ethan Toothaker, Ty Walck into the Finals. As for the girls bracket, Olathe's Nicole Koch continued her run to a fourth state title.
WWE・
Georgia suspends assistant basketball coach indefinitely due to halftime incident
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA・
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
191
Followers
731
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0