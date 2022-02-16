ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

chapa on podium.jpeg

By Photos provided
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3Wb1_0eFjy3el00

Rylan Chapa stands atop the podium during the award ceremony on Saturday during, Feb. 12, the 1A State Finals.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships

DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events […]
DALLAS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpeg#Chapa#The 1a State Finals
KREX

2022 Colorado State Wrestling Semifinals

Ball Arena was rocking Friday night for the CHSAA State Wrestling Semifinals. We've got a recap of the night's action that saw Cedaredage advance: Lane Hunsberger, Ethan Toothaker, Ty Walck into the Finals. As for the girls bracket, Olathe's Nicole Koch continued her run to a fourth state title.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
191
Followers
731
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy