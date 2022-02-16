ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers calls on lawmakers to pass $150 taxpayer refund during State of the State address

By Jordan Fremstad
By Jordan Fremstad
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10x2v5_0eFjy2m200

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to send $150 refunds to each taxpayer in Wisconsin. One of the many priorities the governor laid out during Tuesday night’s State of the State address.

Gov. Tony Evers’ address to Wisconsinites Tuesday night began with childhood stories.

“I was a scrawny kid with big glasses I still got them,” Evers said during Tuesday night’s address.

An emotional moment took place when Evers mentioned his wife, Kathy of 50 years together.

“I took my kindergarten classmate to junior prom and ended up spending the rest of my life with her,” Evers said.

It didn’t take long for Evers to talk about what he’s accomplished — along with what he said he should have accomplished with the support of republicans. One of those is currently affecting the town of Campbell.

“We would’ve passed meaningful legislation to address PFAS and lead…”

He spoke about efforts to improve broadband internet.

“These efforts have been critical for our economic recovery,” Evers said.

Wisconsin’s projected $3.8 billion budget surplus stood out during Evers’ speech. Excess money Evers said belongs to taxpayers.

“We’ve also been working hard to keep more money in Wisconsinites’ pockets.

“We’d start by sending every Wisconsin resident a $150 surplus refund,” Evers said.

Evers’ proposal would give $600 to a family of four. A proposal Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu disagreed with during the Republican response.

“Every one of these giant checks Evers poses with represents the overspending of the federal government,” Lemahieu said.

Lemahieu called Evers a weak leader keeping Wisconsin behind where he says it should be.

“The governor acted decisively when he unilaterally shut down Wisconsin’s economy.

“He picked winners and losers and devastated our small business community,” Lemahieu said.

Evers closed with a statement calling on lawmakers to work together.

“I still believe, as I said three years ago, that there is more that unites us than divides us,” Evers said.

However, while the governor spoke, one side of the room stood and applauded and the other side sat in silence.

Evers said Wednesday, he will sign an executive order calling for a special session for lawmakers to take up his surplus plan. Wisconsin Republicans are also criticizing the Governor for not talking about violent crime — specifically a rise in violent crime.

In a statement, Republican candidate for Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, said the Governor didn’t mention crime because he doesn’t have a plan to keep families safe. And— referring to the Governor’s plan to return the state’s surplus to taxpayers said the Governor is more concerned with his election-year bribe.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Assembly passes proposed constitutional amendment to increase cash bail amounts

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — In a 70-21 vote, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill for a state constitutional amendment to increase cash bail amounts in a quest to make it harder for those with a violent history to post bail and be free before their trials.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Polls open across Wisconsin for spring primary voting

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Voters are heading to the polls for spring primary election in Wisconsin. Polls are open through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW System reveals plans to remove mask requirements

MADISON (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin intends to remove its mask requirements by spring break, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Wednesday.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County drops to ‘Very High’ COVID transmission rate

MADISON (WKBT) — Covid cases are going down. La Crosse and its surrounding counties have fallen to the "Very High" transmission rate from "Critically High," according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Farmers Union film probes monopoly control of food chain, erosion of family farms

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Farmers Union takes a hard, analytical look at the U.S. food system in a new short film titled, "Get Loud: The Fight for the Soul of Agriculture."
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One-third of Wisconsin businesses plan to raise wages 4 percent or more in 2022

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Just over one-third of Wisconsin businesses are planning to raise wages by more than four percent in 2022. That's according to a new survey from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin DNR reacts to wolf hunt ruling

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reviewing a federal court ruling to determine what it means for a planned wolf hunt in the state. A U.S. District Court ruled earlier this week that wolves in the lower 48 states are on the Federal Endangered Species List.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Republicans propose bill requiring financial literacy classes

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Taxes, debt and budgeting are life skills everyone needs. Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a bill making those skills may mandatory in high schools.
