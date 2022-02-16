Chapa wins first championship in Monroe County history

After eight years of hard work and coming so close, Marathon High girls weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert admitted days after the FHSAA 1A State Finals “it was a surreal moment” when he knew Lady ’Fins 101-pounder Rylan Chapa had secured the first State Championship in not just school but Monroe Country history, on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Port St. Joe High.

“It was just a wonderful moment and Rylan, doing her little giggle and big hugs, we were just so excited that we laughed until we cried pretty much,” said Schubert. “When she hit 100 pounds, we probably started celebrating a little early, but when we knew she had won, she kept punching me in the arm and saying, ‘Schubie, we did it.’ We just continued to laugh, hug and cry.”

Despite entering the meet as the No. 1 lifter in the class in the snatch, Schubert noted there were three other girls who posed a legitimate challenge to Chapa’s title on Saturday.

“Katie Griffith, who won the traditional lifts championship, she definitely had a strategy to beat Rylan,” said the Lady ’Fins coach, further explaining Griffith and two other girls made their first lifts at 85 pounds and then waited for Chapa to take her initial attempt before declaring their next weight. “Rylan thought she could make it to 100 pounds, and the other two girls, who made 90, tried 100 pounds but didn’t get it.”

Chapa started at 90 pounds, but missed on her first chance at 100 pounds, along with Griffin, leaving only a lift for each remaining in the 101-pound finals.

“If Rylan had tied at 90, and neither would have made 100, Rylan would have won because she was the lightest,” said Schubert.

The Lady ’Fins senior did not leave that up to chance, completing the 100-pound snatch on her next try, leaving Griffith to have to go for 105 pounds in order to claim the state title, which she attempted and missed.

“Katie knew that even at 100 pounds, they would have tied and the state title would have still been Rylan’s,” said Schubert. “When Rylan hit 100 pounds, I thought that sealed it, but I didn’t think about Katie going up five pounds, so that 30 seconds, when she put 105 on the bar and almost caught it, but then failed, was intense.”

After winning the state championship in the snatch, Chapa turned her focus to potentially a double-gold by also winning her weight class in the traditional lifts — bench press, and clean and jerk — but in her way once again was Griffith, who this time was the favorite to win the weight class. The Fort White lifter did not leave any doubt who was going to win gold in that event, as Griffith’s opening lift matched the second-best in her class, maxing out at 155 pounds, but Chapa still took third, to become a three-time medalist in her career.

“Rylan has done 135 on the bench before and clean and jerk is kind of her thing, so she really wanted to skip some weight and go for it, but I think winning the snatch first may have deflated us a little bit,” said Schubert. “She is relentless with everything she does and if there is something she wants to do, she goes after it 100%, but we were so pumped up it was hard to get back into it a little bit, but she still did great.”

The Marathon coach, who also had Ali Brabenec competing in the 101-pound weight class for the second consecutive season but this year did not place due to a scratch in the clean and jerk, credited Chapa for not letting the moment get too big.

“I’ve gone to state with several girls and usually it’s full of nerves and intense but when Rylan was warming up she was loose and excited,” said Schubert. “She was just her normal self and took a lot of the tension off me because she was so relaxed. I think that will help Ali because she’s now been there twice with Rylan and even though she missed a couple of lifts I’m hoping we take it, learn from it and use it for next season.”

While Chapa is just the second medalist in Marathon school history — joining Rachel Torres Brown who was the state runner up in the inaugural season — Coral Shores also had its second state medalist in school history as freshman Sydney Eysenbach took sixth place in the snatch of the unlimited weight class with a lift of 280 pounds. Coral Shores also had Annavera Peixoto tie for ninth in the traditional lift of the 101-pound weight class, with Makena Woolet-Stockton coming in a tie for seventh in the snatch and tie for 17th in the traditional in the 129 class. Also placing seventh was Laira Gomer in the snatch at 154 pounds, while teammate Hailey Cooper scratched in the same event and class, Jannille Arias was 10th of the 199 pounders in the snatch and Brook Barrow tied for 11th in the 168-pound snatch category.

In total the last two seasons, Coral Shores has had 16 lifters qualify for the state finals, Key West advanced seven, while Marathon has had just eight total berths in eight seasons, but now have the first state champion in school history.

“I’m going to remember this feeling for a while, I know that, but this is a testament to all the girls, like Rachel who got second that first season, and then Oriana Mendez, who made it to states three straight seasons, they paved the way,” said Schubert. “It’s such a wonderful sport because everybody is rooting for you and it’s such a wonderful environment. There are no deep rivalries that I see like we are close with (coach) Erin (Hamilton) at Coral Shores, which had an amazing seven girls go to state, and Key West too. It’s cool we all come together and I just love the sport. So it’s nice to be able to reflect on that and be really proud of what we have accomplished.”

