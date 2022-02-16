ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puck dropped for new season at Southernmost Rink

By RON COOKE
 Feb. 15

From the opening faceoff on Saturday, Feb. 15, for the Southernmost Hockey Club, the action was fast and furious starting with the U11 matchup between the DRN Moving Red Wings and Bascom Grooms Barracudas.

Before the games got underway, the league had an actual opening ceremony. Local songstress Carmen Rodriguez sang the National Anthem and then dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

Games are played each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The season will go until the championship games are slated for Saturday, May 21.

11-AND-UNDER

DRN MOVING RED WINGS 8,

BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 6

The Red Wings flew to a 4-1 advantage at the end of the opening period and forged ahead with a 6-2 lead at the half in the opening match of the 2022 season.

Jad DeForrest put in a pair of first-period goals and added one in the second and one more in the third to pace the Red Wings with four goals and he assisted on a goal by Vivi Kenna.

Kobe Greene netted a pair and had one assist as Avery Miller put in the final goal with 4:37 left and he assisted on the first goal for his team.

The Barracudas’ Armands Berzins opened the scoring at 1:54 in the first on an assist by Gabriella Lopez to put his team in the game at 4-1. With 2:43 left in the second, Luke Hughes ripped the nets on a Lopez assist and Hughes got his second goal with 6:42 left in the game on a third assist from Lopez. With 3:15 left, Lopez got an unassisted goal.

DRN MOVING RED WINGS 8,

CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 1

The Red Wings wheeled the puck into the Lightning’s net for five second-period goals. Kobe Greene and Jad DeForrest each netted a pair of goals and had two assists apiece, Avery Miller scored and assisted on a goal, with one score apiece were Vivi Kenna, Payton Melnyk and William Soto as Pierce Jenkins assisted on the goal by Miller.

In the net, David Gordillo Vera had a near shutout with just one goal by the Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny with five seconds left in the match.

18-AND-UNDER

GSCC GENERALS 10,

ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 3

The Generals held a 4-3 advantage at the end of the first period but racked up four in the second and two more in the final period. James Wrazen led the way with four goals, Atticus White had a hat trick, his second on an assist from Robby Beras-Natera who also scored a pair, as Marcus Wrazen scored had an assist and Wesley Farrer had an assist on the first goal by James Wrazen.

The Hurricanes’ Pavel Ivan kept his team in the match with a hat trick in the opening period his first on an assist by Jacob Sheldon. In the final period, Rohan Alwani scored with 7:35 left on the clock.

14-AND-UNDER

ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 10,

KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3

It was a one-goal game at the end of the second period, but the Eagles dropped six third-period goals. Sawyer Hill netted four goals to lead the Eagles, Archie White issued a hat trick, Filip Hrabec scored a pair and Jackson Way scored and assisted on White’s third goal.

For the Surge, Wesley Farrer scored a pair, one in the first and one in the second periods as Alejandro Vega-Borrero scored to actually give his team a short-lived 3-2 advantage with 10:51 left in the second.

8-AND-UNDER

ALL ISLANDS INSPECTION SHARKS 11,

DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 6

The Sharks’ Matthew Steer guided in a pair of goals and with a hat trick was teammate Adele Ruzickova.

For the Burners, Tyler Manzanarez fired in four goals and with a pair was Zebediah Ewing-Fisher.

6-AND-UNDER

MIAMI SUBS GRILL HEROES 2,

DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 1

The Heroes Nicholas Pavliashvill scored a goal with 33 seconds left in the first period and one more at the 2:11 mark in the second to help take the victory.

For the Wahoos, Noah Latal scored with 1:01 left in the second.

Luke Hughes
