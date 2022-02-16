Spilt predictions for Super Bowl as Acevedo has best guess
It was a split decision from the 56 predictions from the Keys for Super Bowl XLI in The Citizen Sports section’s front page with 28 selections for the Bengals...www.keysnews.com
It was a split decision from the 56 predictions from the Keys for Super Bowl XLI in The Citizen Sports section’s front page with 28 selections for the Bengals...www.keysnews.com
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0