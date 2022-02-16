ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Spilt predictions for Super Bowl as Acevedo has best guess

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

It was a split decision from the 56 predictions from the Keys for Super Bowl XLI in The Citizen Sports section’s front page with 28 selections for the Bengals...

www.keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs: Fans React

Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs. TCU, Arkansas and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xli#Rams#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#The Citizen Sports#Bengals#Home Field Advantage#Cincy
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Multiple Steelers contract official void on Friday

According to Spotrac, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three contracts officially void as of Friday. These are the contracts of tight end Eric Ebron, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This means all three guys are technically set to be free agents when the free-agency period begins. Obviously, Roethlisberger...
NFL
Rocky Mount Telegram

Super Bowl Saturday is the best option

“Because that is how we have always done it” is the reason a lot of things happen, but I would argue that it has never been a good reason to do anything. With that in mind, why is Super Bowl Saturday not a thing?. I understand that most NFL...
NFL
WNCT

Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships

DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events […]
DALLAS, NC
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf ranks top 5 WRs in NFL, #1 is a shocker

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off one of their more disappointing seasons in recent memory. They finished 7-10 and in last place of the NFC West. Not only did the team struggle, but so did their former All-Pro wide receiver, D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving in 2021 after surpassing 1,300 yards the year prior.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Evans peels back the curtain on Antonio Brown's sideline outburst

Mike Evans witnessed Antonio Brown’s infamous meltdown firsthand. Evans even appealed to Brown to stop the tantrum before it got completely out of hand. Ultimately, the situation was out of Evans’ control. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets, Brown got into an argument with coach Bruce Arians — and, ultimately, he stripped off his shoulder pads and shirt before leaving the field. He wasn’t done with football, apparently. But he was done with Tampa. And Evans seems to wish none of it happened.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Announce Decision On Head Coach Zac Taylor

After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
NFL
WNCT

No. 12 ECU tumbles in opener to Bryant, 10-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Collin Lowe worked five scoreless frames while Alex Lane and Derek Smith combined for five hits and plated three runs leading Bryant to a 10-2 win over No. 12 East Carolina in the 2022 season opener at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. Lane, who was 2-for-4 on the day, staked the Bulldogs […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates open home lacrosse slate with 17-7 victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A dominant second quarter helped the East Carolina lacrosse team pull away for a 17-7 win over visiting Winthrop. The Pirates improve to 2-0 on the season while Winthrop drops to 0-1 on the year. The Pirates got the scoring started when Megan Tryniski scored an unassisted goal. But ECU’s offense went […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
191
Followers
731
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy