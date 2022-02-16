SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Camron Brock Perkins, Key West

Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: Football since I was 4, basketball since I was 9 and track I started my freshman year when I was 14.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I started playing hockey when I was 3 until my freshman year because I aged out of the league.

Q: What was it about football and basketball that made you focus on those sports for most of your life?

A: I guess I was put in them at an age where I couldn’t make my own decisions and all I knew from then on was those sports.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Per day, about four and a half hours, every day of the week and then we have game days mainly on Fridays or weekends.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: No, all my sports overlap.

Q: Would you have it any other way?

A: Maybe a little break would be nice.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: I really don’t have an offseason during the school year and really the only downtime I have is in the summer and I spend that at football camp or at least training in the yard.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics because sports can only get you so far. Not as far as academics can get you.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes, they are close.

Q: Between the sports you play, which sport is most important?

A: I’d say whatever sport I am in.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m pretty good at wakeboarding, I picked that up also when I was little.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: When you put in the hard work, you can reach that goal. Especially with football that taught me a lot.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: In track, I really want to make it to state in the pole vault. That’s one of my major goals.

Q: How close are you to that goal?

A: Last year, I made it to regionals and I got fourth place. Usually, fourth-place makes it, but due to COVID, they restricted it to the top two places.

Q: How much motivation does that give you knowing it was something, under normal circumstances, you could have accomplished?

A: It gave me so much and I just wanted the season to keep going. When the season ended I was a little sad.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Having a job I am happy with.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: When my brother and I were playing against Dade Christian in football and we lined up at defensive ends on either side and came in and sacked the quarterback at the same time.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My dad, who is also my track coach. He has always been working on my sprints, which means running a lot, and that carries over to all my other sports.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: To push your lower classmen, because those are the ones who will be stepping up when you are out or when you graduate. It’s your job to push them to be tough.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Drink a lot of water the day and night before a track meet.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: By just leaving it all on the field.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I want to go diving in Australia because everything over there is clear and bigger.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I go on the boat a lot, wakeboarding, and I play the guitar.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Having enough time to do homework.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep, because I never get enough.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I want to go to college and either study marine biology or construction management.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes I would.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I need to be a little bigger and faster.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: How different it is from anywhere else.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Anything cooked by my mom.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Right now where ever marine biology or construction management takes me. I’ve always liked the water a lot so I might try to do something with filming under the water. If not, construction management has recently caught my eye.