Evan Esposito doesn't say much. There are times when the Neshaminy senior swing man simply goes through the motions, running through plays without ever saying a word. But when the game is over, Esposito is usually the guy everyone is talking about. He's usually in double figures scoring, near the top of the list in rebounds and assists, and the team comes out with a win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO