Duluth Water Main Break Coats Vehicles In Muddy Ice
DULUTH, Minn. – A water main break created quite a mess Tuesday near UMD. Some cars near...www.fox21online.com
That’s what happens when 10 times more money goes in to the lake walk then in to water lines and fixing the city streets that tax payers pay taxes for. Mayor Larson don’t care about Duluth just about getting her foot in the door in Minneapolis for a higher office.
