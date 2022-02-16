ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgbAd_0eFjwJL200

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.

BOYS REGULAR SEASON SCORES
Winnebago 52 Aquin 29
Genoa-Kinston 49 Stillman Valley 41
Dixon 58 Sandwich 38
Rochelle 71 Byron 53
Polo 40 Forreston 38
DeKalb 54 Nequa Valley 48
East Dubuque 55 Galena 48
Lena-Winslow 59 Warren 35
Orangeville 68 Christian Life 41
Indian Creek 70 Hiawatha 36
Marengo 65 Woodstock 33
Morrison 44 Oregon 41

1A Girls Eastland Regiona l
Eastland 50 Morrison 39

1A Girls Indian Creek Region al
Pecatonica 54 Alden-Hebron 23
Polo 50 Indian Creek 45

1A Girls Durand Regional
Aquin 50 Durand 28
Amboy 29 Dakota 26

1A Girls Stockton Regional
Stockton 43 Orangeville 30
Lena-Winslow 43 River Ridge 39

2A Girls Rockford Lutheran Regional
Byron 61 Rockford Christian 41
Lutheran 48 Stillman Valley 36

3A Girls Rochelle Regional
Belvidere North 39 Kaneland 36

3A Girls Sterling Regional
Dixon 29 Sterling 21
Galesburg 63 LaSalle-Peru 43

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
City
Durand, IL
Rockford, IL
Basketball
City
Woodstock, IL
City
Stillman Valley, IL
City
Orangeville, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Amboy, IL
City
Belvidere, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Galena, IL
City
Marengo, IL
State
Oregon State
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Oregon, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

High school students compete in Rock Valley’s academic challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College hosted some of the best and brightest from local high schools Friday as part of the 2022 Academic Challenge. Students from Auburn, Byron, Durand, Hononegah, Pecatonica, Stillman Valley and Winnebago took part in exams covering everything from Chemistry to English. Rock Valley Chemistry Professor Bill Lipton says it’s […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Overtime” February 19, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – David Greenberg brings you the weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area. Scott Leber joins from Cleveland, Ohio with extensive previews on the NBA All-Star festivities this weekend. This episode from Friday night, February 19 includes a throwback feature on Rockford Native and current NBA All-Star Fred VanVleet […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvo Wqrf#Fox 39#Lena Winslow#Indian#Morrison#1a Girls#3a Girls Rochelle#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hogs Hot in Milwaukee, Riding Season-Long Four-Game Win Streak

Milwaukee, WI- The Rockford IceHogs (21-16-3-1) went into Milwaukee and snapped the Admirals (24-20-2-2) four-game win streak with a 4-1 win, while continuing their own season-high four-game win streak Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Rockford saw contributions from all around starting with a short-handed goal by defenseman Isaak Phillips at 4:33 in the opening frame. […]
NHL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10 Rock Valley College students win aviation repair scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ten Rock Valley College students have been awarded scholarships from aviation repair corporation AAR, which operates out of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The students, from RVC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology Department, were named AAR Eagle Fellows, and will receive hands-on training and mentoring in exchange for working at the company for […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford program gets grant to produce art gallery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A program of The Stepping Stones will be awarded a grant by the Rockford Area Arts Council. The Stars of Light program has been awarded $2,000 to produce the “Art of Recovery” gallery later this year. The money will also go towards hosting a series of visiting artist workshops that will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car smashes into Rockford tutoring center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tutoring sessions were brought to a screeching halt Thursday after a car smashed through the front doors of a local business. First responders were called to the Huntington Learning Center, at 5301 E. State Street, around 1 p.m. when a green Kia drove through the glass front doors. At least one […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Find out who your representatives are in Rockford webinar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Spring election on the horizon, voters should expect some changes after Illinois’ recent redistricting and loss of a congressional seat changed voting boundaries. The Rockford League of Women Voters is holding a “Who Represents Me Now?” webinar on Sunday afternoon to clear up any confusion. Organizers say they want […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Where people in Illinois are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy