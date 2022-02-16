Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
BOYS REGULAR SEASON SCORES
Winnebago 52 Aquin 29
Genoa-Kinston 49 Stillman Valley 41
Dixon 58 Sandwich 38
Rochelle 71 Byron 53
Polo 40 Forreston 38
DeKalb 54 Nequa Valley 48
East Dubuque 55 Galena 48
Lena-Winslow 59 Warren 35
Orangeville 68 Christian Life 41
Indian Creek 70 Hiawatha 36
Marengo 65 Woodstock 33
Morrison 44 Oregon 41
1A Girls Eastland Regiona l
Eastland 50 Morrison 39
1A Girls Indian Creek Region al
Pecatonica 54 Alden-Hebron 23
Polo 50 Indian Creek 45
1A Girls Durand Regional
Aquin 50 Durand 28
Amboy 29 Dakota 26
1A Girls Stockton Regional
Stockton 43 Orangeville 30
Lena-Winslow 43 River Ridge 39
2A Girls Rockford Lutheran Regional
Byron 61 Rockford Christian 41
Lutheran 48 Stillman Valley 36
3A Girls Rochelle Regional
Belvidere North 39 Kaneland 36
3A Girls Sterling Regional
Dixon 29 Sterling 21
Galesburg 63 LaSalle-Peru 43
