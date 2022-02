Ever since we learned the truth about Beth’s secret in “Yellowstone” Season 3, fans have been wondering when Rip Wheeler will find out. The secret in question is the fact that Beth can’t have children because she was sterilized as a teenager. At 14, she got pregnant with Rip’s baby and asked her brother Jamie to help her get an abortion. Jamie chose to take her to a clinic on a reservation so that people wouldn’t gossip about a Dutton getting an abortion. But Jamie never told Beth that one of the conditions of going there was that she had to be sterilized afterward.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO