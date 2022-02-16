goins on stand.jpeg

Related
Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships
DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events […]
Deion Sanders Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs: Fans React
Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs. TCU, Arkansas and...
Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick
On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated
When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
New London senior Marcel Lopez stands on the precipice of state wrestling history
DES MOINES — One win. That is all that separates New London High School senior Marcel Lopez and a spot in history as one of just 30 wrestlers to win four state championships in their prep career in Iowa. Lopez, who has won 125 straight matches, will take a...
2022 Colorado State Wrestling Semifinals
Ball Arena was rocking Friday night for the CHSAA State Wrestling Semifinals. We've got a recap of the night's action that saw Cedaredage advance: Lane Hunsberger, Ethan Toothaker, Ty Walck into the Finals. As for the girls bracket, Olathe's Nicole Koch continued her run to a fourth state title.
Shiels returns to Adrian College football program
Ron Shiels started his coaching career as soon as he could. While in college he skipped spring break because he didn’t want to miss any games as a volunteer assistant high school basketball coach. ...
Bolshunov wins 3rd gold of Beijing Olympics in 30K race
Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal in a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures
NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility
The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
Georgia suspends assistant basketball coach indefinitely due to halftime incident
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Second Generation Wrestler Reportedly Done With Impact
Rachael Ellering has reportedly left Impact Wrestling. Ellering reportedly finished up with Impact over a month ago, according to Fightful Select, and it became clear within the company that she likely was not coming back by the first week in January. Ellering was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first-ever...
Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter
ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
