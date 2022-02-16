U11 Rizzo amd Lopez vie.jpg

Related
Improving Kings get two-game set vs. lowly Coyotes
The Los Angeles Kings, after rallying for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday to open
Russian Speed Skater Gives the Double Finger After Beating Americans in Winter Olympics
Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter
ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
