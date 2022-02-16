U11 Vera traps puck.JPG

Related
Pirates open home lacrosse slate with 17-7 victory
GREENVILLE, N.C. – A dominant second quarter helped the East Carolina lacrosse team pull away for a 17-7 win over visiting Winthrop. The Pirates improve to 2-0 on the season while Winthrop drops to 0-1 on the year. The Pirates got the scoring started when Megan Tryniski scored an unassisted goal. But ECU’s offense went […]
Heat forward Duncan Robinson shatters 3-point record not even Stephen Curry did
Duncan Robinson has been hailed as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league today. The Miami Heat marksman’s quick release and accuracy from deep have made him a deadly option since his arrival from the league. Now, Robinson has achieved 3-point shooting glory. The Heat swingman reached...
Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships
DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events […]
Georgia suspends assistant basketball coach indefinitely due to halftime incident
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
No. 12 ECU tumbles in opener to Bryant, 10-2
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Collin Lowe worked five scoreless frames while Alex Lane and Derek Smith combined for five hits and plated three runs leading Bryant to a 10-2 win over No. 12 East Carolina in the 2022 season opener at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. Lane, who was 2-for-4 on the day, staked the Bulldogs […]
ECU softball splits Day One Of Pirate Clash
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina began its 30-game home slate Friday afternoon, knocking off Colgate 4-2 before dropping a 4-3 decision to Rutgers to kick off the 2022 Pirate Clash inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. Pirate Clash Day One ScoresColgate 5, Wagner 1Rutgers 13, Wagner 3 (5 innings)East Carolina 4, Colgate 2Rutgers 4, East […]
Teams of the Week: Somerset Berkley girls hoop battles COVID and aims for a strong finish
EDITOR NOTE: This is a fourth of a series examining boys and girls basketball teams from around Greater Fall River. SOMERSET — This winter season for the Somerset Berkley girls basketball team has been somewhat unusual. ...
NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility
The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
UCLA Baseball Cruises to an Opening Day Victory Over CSUN
Malakhi Knight and Michael Curialle helped carry the 16-hit offensive barrage against the Matadors.
Speed skating-Second tumble ends defending champion Takagi's Olympic dream
BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Defending champion Nana Takagi crashed out at the semifinal of the women's mass start speedskating on Saturday, falling on the same corner that she slipped on at the women's team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics. Takagi, who won the inaugural mass start competition in...
Bolshunov wins 3rd gold of Beijing Olympics in 30K race
Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal in a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures
ATHLETES ON: Resilience and bouncing back after a setback
Whether it's a sidelining injury or loss on the world stage, Olympic athletes know what it's like to suffer major setbacks — and to bounce back
Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter
ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
You have to see Myles Garrett’s windmill slam to believe it (Video)
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett performed an unreal windmill slam dunk in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 18. The 2022 NBA All-Star is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio. As is always the case, there are multiple festivities that take place in the area ahead of the big game, one of them being the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
