U11 Greene scores first goal.JPG

Storm score the first 3 and win 4-3
The Quad City Storm jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Evansville and hung on for a 4-3 win on February 18.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000
After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick
On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
Heat forward Duncan Robinson shatters 3-point record not even Stephen Curry did
Duncan Robinson has been hailed as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league today. The Miami Heat marksman’s quick release and accuracy from deep have made him a deadly option since his arrival from the league. Now, Robinson has achieved 3-point shooting glory. The Heat swingman reached...
Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships
DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events […]
Teams of the Week: Somerset Berkley girls hoop battles COVID and aims for a strong finish
EDITOR NOTE: This is a fourth of a series examining boys and girls basketball teams from around Greater Fall River. SOMERSET — This winter season for the Somerset Berkley girls basketball team has been somewhat unusual. ...
2022 Colorado State Wrestling Semifinals
Ball Arena was rocking Friday night for the CHSAA State Wrestling Semifinals. We've got a recap of the night's action that saw Cedaredage advance: Lane Hunsberger, Ethan Toothaker, Ty Walck into the Finals. As for the girls bracket, Olathe's Nicole Koch continued her run to a fourth state title.
Georgia suspends assistant basketball coach indefinitely due to halftime incident
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Shiels returns to Adrian College football program
Ron Shiels started his coaching career as soon as he could. While in college he skipped spring break because he didn’t want to miss any games as a volunteer assistant high school basketball coach. ...
Improving Kings get two-game set vs. lowly Coyotes
The Los Angeles Kings, after rallying for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday to open
Bolshunov wins 3rd gold of Beijing Olympics in 30K race
Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal in a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures
Speed skating-Second tumble ends defending champion Takagi's Olympic dream
BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Defending champion Nana Takagi crashed out at the semifinal of the women's mass start speedskating on Saturday, falling on the same corner that she slipped on at the women's team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics. Takagi, who won the inaugural mass start competition in...
New London senior Marcel Lopez stands on the precipice of state wrestling history
DES MOINES — One win. That is all that separates New London High School senior Marcel Lopez and a spot in history as one of just 30 wrestlers to win four state championships in their prep career in Iowa. Lopez, who has won 125 straight matches, will take a...
NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility
The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
'Skip To The End Of The Movie': Kyler Murray Advised To Leave The Cardinals
"I saw the beginning of the movie, now I'd like to jump to the end, which is you leaving Arizona."
Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter
ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
You have to see Myles Garrett’s windmill slam to believe it (Video)
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett performed an unreal windmill slam dunk in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 18. The 2022 NBA All-Star is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio. As is always the case, there are multiple festivities that take place in the area ahead of the big game, one of them being the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
