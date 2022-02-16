U11 Greene scores first goal.JPG

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Photos by RON COOKE/The Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
Seconds into the opening period, DRN Moving Red Wings Roman Lepowski (No. 2) watch teammate Kobe Greene (No. 3) score on Bascom Grooms goalie Joshua Paidosh.

Key West, FL
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

