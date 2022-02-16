on the water fishing pic 0216
LEFT: Off the dock early with a stiff north salty breeze, from left, Georgianna Kershaw, Dan Rasmussen from Missouri and Jeff Saxe from Wisconsin braved pretty bumpy seas. They caught a bucket of bonita, several blue runners, three spadefish, which were released, and their limit of yellowtail snapper. Jeff shows off his large bonita caught on light tackle off a kite bait while fishing with Capt. Kevin, Barbie Wilson and boat dog Chloe with Knee Deep Charters out of Geiger Key Marina.
