Local teacher earns presidential award

Gerald Adams Elementary science teacher Katrina Madok is one of 117 teachers, mentors, and mentoring organizations chosen as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.

The awards honor the dedication, hard work and important role that America’s teachers and mentors play in supporting learners who will be future STEM professionals, including climate scientists, mathematicians, innovators, space explorers, and engineers.

“This award represents that some of the unique and hands-on science inquiry I integrate into my classroom are examples of exemplary teaching,” Madok said. “It celebrates the successes experienced from discovering creative methodology to engage and motivate all students to actively explore science concepts in purposeful ways. I have a passion for ongoing learning myself, and am always excited to find ways to bring new learning techniques and resources acquired from summer trainings into my classroom to continue to inspire my students.

“My love for learning and sharing my knowledge, as well as coming from a large family (I have 10 siblings), has always been my motivation. A childhood kindergarten teacher had inspired me early on of the wonderful ways an educator can bring alive learning for her students, and she encouraged me to enter the field of education.”

Madok taught special education for 10 years in Southern California, then moved to Florida. When she started in Monroe County, she was a special education teacher at Marathon Middle/High School and then moved to Gerald Adams. While at Gerald Adams, she became certified in Gifted and went from Special Education to Gifted. As the need arose for science teachers, she began also teaching elementary Science along with Gifted. And she continues to do so today.

“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” President Joe Biden said in a prepared statement. “The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness. The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our Nation’s children are able to unlock — for themselves and all of us — a world of possibilities.”

Established in 1983, Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are the highest award kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science (including computer science) teachers can receive from the U.S. government. Each year, the award criteria alternates years between kindergarten through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade teachers. This year, kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers will receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching .

Award recipients through the years represent schools and organizations from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Department of Defense Education Activity schools and the U.S. territories.

A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.

Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM) recognizes the critical roles mentors play outside the traditional classroom in the academic and professional development of the future STEM workforce.

Colleagues, administrators, and students nominate individuals and organizations for exemplary mentoring sustained over a minimum of five years. Since 1995, PAESMEM has honored the hard work and dedication mentors exhibit in broadening participation in STEM pathways.

Mentors support learners from the kindergarten through collegiate levels, as well as those who recently have started their careers in STEM. They share their expertise and guidance with learners, sometimes through formal mentoring programs. Learners are often from underrepresented and underserved communities in STEM.

The National Science Foundation, which manages PAESMEM on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, provides each recipient $10,000. Award recipients also receive a certificate signed by the president. For information on the awards, visit http://www.paemst.org) and http://www.paesmem.net.

