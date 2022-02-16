New pizza joint taps NYC water for dough

It’s an old adage among the New York City diaspora that they have the best pizza in the United States. But what exactly gives pizza from that region the best taste and texture has long been up for debate. Local entrepreneurs Omar and Nicole Maldonado think they may have found the answer: It’s in the water.

The couple currently own the Wreck and Galley Grille in Marathon but will be expanding their business into pizza when Coast to Coast Pizza company opens.

“Everyone has been saying ‘we need a good pizza place in town!’ ” Nicole said.

Omar is from Philadelphia, Nicole grew up in Marathon, and Coast to Coast will be managed by fellow Philly native Anthony Ludovici-DeBrigida, who has previously worked in the pizza industry, and his family has roots in it.

“My family are all from Italy and when they moved over they all came to the tri-state area,” Ludovici-DeBrigida said, referring to the region containing New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia. “They told me, when I was talking about doing this, that it’ll be difficult because of the water.”

New York, according to some, has the best water for making dough. The Maldonados have purchased a machine from a company called New York Water Maker that will turn Keys tap water into the water coming from faucets in New York. Omar said they sent samples of water to the company, which then ran tests on it to see what minerals need to be added or subtracted to replicate New York water, then would send their custom machine to Marathon to do the job.

It comes down to the minerals found in New York water, according to the company.

“Minerals dissolved in water (mostly magnesium and calcium) can help proteins in the flour bond together more tightly, forming a stronger gluten structure, the network of interconnected proteins that give dough its strength and elasticity,” New York Water Maker’s website states. “So the higher the mineral content of water, the stronger and chewier the dough.”

Ludovici-DeBrigida said he agrees with the assessment, and said it doesn’t just benefit making pizza, but anything that involves bread, including bagels.

“The New York dough, you can just really tell the difference,” he said. “It’s more filling, more full. I don’t know just chemically how it reacts. It’s the same with bagels. Some other places, I’ve been to California, and the pizzas seem more flat and airy.”

Omar Maldonado said “the dough is 70% water so that’s the driving force behind your dough.”

Ludovici-DeBrigida worked at the Dolphin Research Center for the past eight years and at the Maldonado’s other restaurant, the Wreck and Galley, for about three. Omar said they are expecting Coast to Coast to be open roughly within a month. The menu will consist of pizzas as well as Philly cheese steaks, salads, wings (the same that are a popular item at the Wreck and Galley), fried shrimp, as well as fried gator, a popular item with tourists.

Coast to Coast will be in partnership with the local SPCA to put flyers of animals in need of adoption on their pizza boxes. Patrons who adopt one will get a $50 gift certificate to the new restaurant.

Coast to Coast will be opening at 61 53rd St. in Marathon.

eweld@keysnews.com