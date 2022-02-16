ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

New pizza joint taps NYC water for dough

By By ELLIOT WELD Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pkjg9_0eFjvj8100

It’s an old adage among the New York City diaspora that they have the best pizza in the United States. But what exactly gives pizza from that region the best taste and texture has long been up for debate. Local entrepreneurs Omar and Nicole Maldonado think they may have found the answer: It’s in the water.

The couple currently own the Wreck and Galley Grille in Marathon but will be expanding their business into pizza when Coast to Coast Pizza company opens.

“Everyone has been saying ‘we need a good pizza place in town!’ ” Nicole said.

Omar is from Philadelphia, Nicole grew up in Marathon, and Coast to Coast will be managed by fellow Philly native Anthony Ludovici-DeBrigida, who has previously worked in the pizza industry, and his family has roots in it.

“My family are all from Italy and when they moved over they all came to the tri-state area,” Ludovici-DeBrigida said, referring to the region containing New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia. “They told me, when I was talking about doing this, that it’ll be difficult because of the water.”

New York, according to some, has the best water for making dough. The Maldonados have purchased a machine from a company called New York Water Maker that will turn Keys tap water into the water coming from faucets in New York. Omar said they sent samples of water to the company, which then ran tests on it to see what minerals need to be added or subtracted to replicate New York water, then would send their custom machine to Marathon to do the job.

It comes down to the minerals found in New York water, according to the company.

“Minerals dissolved in water (mostly magnesium and calcium) can help proteins in the flour bond together more tightly, forming a stronger gluten structure, the network of interconnected proteins that give dough its strength and elasticity,” New York Water Maker’s website states. “So the higher the mineral content of water, the stronger and chewier the dough.”

Ludovici-DeBrigida said he agrees with the assessment, and said it doesn’t just benefit making pizza, but anything that involves bread, including bagels.

“The New York dough, you can just really tell the difference,” he said. “It’s more filling, more full. I don’t know just chemically how it reacts. It’s the same with bagels. Some other places, I’ve been to California, and the pizzas seem more flat and airy.”

Omar Maldonado said “the dough is 70% water so that’s the driving force behind your dough.”

Ludovici-DeBrigida worked at the Dolphin Research Center for the past eight years and at the Maldonado’s other restaurant, the Wreck and Galley, for about three. Omar said they are expecting Coast to Coast to be open roughly within a month. The menu will consist of pizzas as well as Philly cheese steaks, salads, wings (the same that are a popular item at the Wreck and Galley), fried shrimp, as well as fried gator, a popular item with tourists.

Coast to Coast will be in partnership with the local SPCA to put flyers of animals in need of adoption on their pizza boxes. Patrons who adopt one will get a $50 gift certificate to the new restaurant.

Coast to Coast will be opening at 61 53rd St. in Marathon.

eweld@keysnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
Reuters

Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital

OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Marathon, FL
Lifestyle
City
Marathon, FL
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Dough#Tap Water#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Coast Pizza#Maldonados#New York Water Maker
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
191
Followers
731
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy