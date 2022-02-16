Wreckers Cay work goes full-force ahead

The skyline on Stock Island is undergoing a major change, as eight affordable apartment buildings are being placed on the east side of the working-class island, Key West’s closest suburb.

Like ants building a nest, roughly 80 construction workers a day have been busy laying the foundations and erecting the walls and ceilings for the three-story, over-parking buildings that will be 280-unit Wreckers Cay, the Lower Keys’ newest and biggest workforce housing complex.

In 2018, the Miami-based development group Integra purchased the Tropic Palms, Water’s Edge and Snead Property mobile home parks on Stock Island and demolished them to make room for Wreckers Cay. The project was first met with resistance in the community, as the residents of the trailer parks were evicted to make room for the newer units, but financial arrangements were made to compensate park residents to help them finance new accommodations.

The 9.3-acre affordable housing project is a mix of income levels, with 70 low-income, 98 median-income and 112 moderate-income units. In addition to the apartments, there will be a pool and clubhouse onsite.

Every day, workers are approached by locals about when the owners will start accepting applications from perspective tenants. Applications will most likely begin being accepted in April, as the first building is expected to be complete in July, said Bart Smith, attorney for Integra. A new building is expected to come online at least once a month after the first building is complete, with the project expected to be finished by December.

“There is a lot of interest from the local community on when they will be ready,” Smith said, after one local resident approached him and asked him about the application period. “Every day someone stops in and asks when they will be available.”

The Florida Keys are currently experiencing a workforce housing and several projects have recently been completed or are underway, such as the 208-unit Quarry Apartments on Big Coppitt Key and the 104-unit Garden View apartments on Stock Island.

Stock Island is currently experiencing some of the most dramatic development in the Lower Keys, and some Stock Island residents have begun to raise concerns about that island’s capacity and the amount of traffic on its streets.

In addition to Wreckers Cay, two new hotels have opened in the past several years and another 148 transient condo units are proposed at the Key West Harbor Yacht Club off Maloney Avenue.

tohara@keysnews.com