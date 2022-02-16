Florida Keys map

Related
Kim Potter sentenced to two years for Daunte Wright's death
Kim Potter, a former Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, was sentenced to two years in prison. David Schuman has the details.
The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago
The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital
OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.
Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
Trump can be sued for role in January 6 attack on Capitol, federal judge rules
Washington — Former President Donald Trump can be sued for damages incurred during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, "the first-ever presidential transfer of power marred by violence," a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday. In a written opinion that ran over 100 pages, Judge Amit Mehta...
A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding for three weeks to give Congress more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the White House announced. The Senate approved the measure Thursday...
Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Amit...
Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on legal fight over the "Remain in Mexico" border policy
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would weigh in on a legal battle between Republican-led states and the Biden administration over the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" border policy, which was reinstated in a limited fashion in December due to a lower court order. Granting a request by the Justice...
Minnesota's Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies at 59 after cancer battle
He died after a battle with kidney cancer.
