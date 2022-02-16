Free College Basketball Picks For Today 2/16/2022

When/where: 7 p.m. Central time Saturday at WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About No. 6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series versus the Mountaineers 16-6. KU’s Bill Self and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins have coached in each of those games. … KU, which went 1-1 versus West Virginia in 2020-21, has won six of the last seven and 10 of the last 12 in the series. … KU is 3-6 at WVU Coliseum with two wins in the last four tries in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Jayhawks dropped last year’s game at WVU, 91-79. … KU needed overtime to beat WVU in Lawrence in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 campaigns. … The Jayhawks defeated WVU, 85-59, on Jan. 15 at Allen Fieldhouse. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Ochai Agbaji had 20 points and seven boards and David McCormack 19 points and 15 boards. Malik Curry came off the bench to score 23 for WVU. KU had 23 assists to WVU’s five. … KU has won 21 games for the 33rd consecutive season, a streak which started in 1989-90, and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. ... KU has 10 league wins for the 28th consecutive season, a streak which started in 1994-95 and is the longest active streak in Div. I hoops. ... Self is 750-227 all-time, including 543-122 while at Kansas. ... Kansas is 17-1 when leading at the half. ... KU has secured 10+ offensive rebounds in 15 games. ... Agbaji has 1,398 career points which puts him at 27th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 217 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list.. ... Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 23 of 25 games.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO