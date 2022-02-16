ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free College Basketball Picks For Today 2/16/2022

Cover picture for the articleManhattan at Fairfield—Jaspers are 5-9 in the MAAC and 2-6 on the road. They commit turnovers in conference and poor at the three point line at 30.2%. Their strength in conference is scoring inside at 53.6% in conference. Manhattan last in defensive efficiency in the MAAC as they are poor on...

Merced Sun-Star

Biggest underdog victories in March Madness

Everyone loves an underdog. Whether it’s an intrinsic desire to root for the little guy or a hedge against laying the favorite, sports fans can’t help but crave the come-out-of-nowhere victory. This propensity is strongest during March Madness, that annual springtime tourney that pits NCAA Division I college basketball teams against one another in a drive toward the national championship.
College Football News

Texas Tech vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Texas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19. Record: Texas Tech (20-6), Texas (19-7) – Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Texas Tech vs...
WLFI.com

Purdue Women's Basketball gets 15 win on the season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Shaking off a slow start, Purdue Women's Basketball dominated the final three quarters to soar past Illinois 70-54 Thursday night at Mackey Arena. With the victory, the Boilermakers (15-11, 6-9 B1G) swept the season series over the Fighting Illini (6-16, 1-10 B1G). Facing...
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
CBS Sports

Chicago State vs. Stephen F. Austin prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 16 bets by top model

A Western Athletic Conference matchup features Chicago State (6-19) going on the road to battle Stephen F. Austin (16-8) on Wednesday evening. Chicago State is currently in a slump, dropping six straight games. Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin has won each of its last four contests. On Feb. 10, the Lumberjacks dominated the Cougars en route to an 81-61 win.
ESPN

Women's college basketball recruits who upped their stocks this season

We are near the girls' high school basketball postseason across the country, and we have seen an unprecedented year in terms of programs traveling for top-25 caliber matchups. Events such as the She Got Game Series, Nike Tournament of Champions, the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational and the inaugural Girls' Basketball Invitational that was televised on ESPN networks have provided excellent venues and platforms for players to compete among the best.
On3.com

ESPN updates Bracketology ahead of crucial weekend of college basketball

Saturday will mark the second to last Saturday in the month of February, with March just around the corner. The bubble is getting smaller and smaller for some teams, with a huge weekend of college basketball upcoming. Before the games, ESPN updated their bracketology with Joe Lunardi. Some big-name programs find themselves on the cusp of disaster and missing the entire NCAA Tournament if a few more losses go against them.
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia men’s basketball: Lineups, time, TV, facts

When/where: 7 p.m. Central time Saturday at WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About No. 6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series versus the Mountaineers 16-6. KU’s Bill Self and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins have coached in each of those games. … KU, which went 1-1 versus West Virginia in 2020-21, has won six of the last seven and 10 of the last 12 in the series. … KU is 3-6 at WVU Coliseum with two wins in the last four tries in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Jayhawks dropped last year’s game at WVU, 91-79. … KU needed overtime to beat WVU in Lawrence in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 campaigns. … The Jayhawks defeated WVU, 85-59, on Jan. 15 at Allen Fieldhouse. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Ochai Agbaji had 20 points and seven boards and David McCormack 19 points and 15 boards. Malik Curry came off the bench to score 23 for WVU. KU had 23 assists to WVU’s five. … KU has won 21 games for the 33rd consecutive season, a streak which started in 1989-90, and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. ... KU has 10 league wins for the 28th consecutive season, a streak which started in 1994-95 and is the longest active streak in Div. I hoops. ... Self is 750-227 all-time, including 543-122 while at Kansas. ... Kansas is 17-1 when leading at the half. ... KU has secured 10+ offensive rebounds in 15 games. ... Agbaji has 1,398 career points which puts him at 27th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 217 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list.. ... Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 23 of 25 games.
Journal Inquirer

No. 24 UConn beats Seton Hall 70-65

STORRS -- Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds as No. 24 UConn beat Seton Hall 70-65 Wednesday night at Gampel Pavilion. It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies’ sophomore center. UConn’s victory gave it some payback for a difficult loss to the...
