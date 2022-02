JACKSONVILLE — For the first three quarters and half the fourth period of their Northeast Regional basketball tournament semifinal round contest with Geraldine, the Ohatchee girls were floating on Cloud Nine. Over the final four minutes, the Indians scored three points and Geraldine scored 11 points and the Bulldogs won 58-50. “I thought the game was a battle. I thought we played well. I’m proud of our girls for their fight, proud of this senior group (Morgan Foushee, Gracie George and Millie Rainwater) and all they’ve meant to our program,” said Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn. “I couldn’t ask for better kids, better role models.”

OHATCHEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO