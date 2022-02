HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will deal with some planning and zoning issues at its meeting on Tuesday. On the agenda is a Minor Plat change for the Winkler Addition on Halstead, and a public hearing to consider the right-of-way vacation at 1326 East Avenue A. Also on the agenda is approval of the Crosspoint Addition final plat.

