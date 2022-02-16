ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal

Cover picture for the articleThe teenager, who won the opening race of the local TCR series last weekend, will dovetail his TCR commitments with a second-tier Supercars programme. As part of the Erebus Academy, Hanson will drive for the Erebus Motorsport-aligned Image Racing squad in Super2. He will sample a Supercar for the...

Motorsport.com

Insider’s guide: What happens in an F1 garage?

F1 is a precision sport and that goes all they way down to the set-up of the garages, with teams laying out their working areas to the same specification for every race weekend, wherever in the world they are. Races can be won and lost in an instant and this...
Motorsport.com

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
Motorsport.com

Ferrari supports F1 race control changes after Masi removal

Following a lengthy investigation into the event of last year’s season finale, when F1 race director Michael Masi selectively implemented the rules to ensure a one-lap restart, motor racing’s governing body has decided to take action. Its response included removing Masi from his role, appointing a new rotating...
Motorsport.com

Why Masi's departure from F1 was an inevitable call

However, while we knew changes to F1's system of refereeing were coming, there was always a chance that the beleaguered Australian would remain part of a revamped system, perhaps working alongside others. Indeed until just a few days ago sources suggested that he would still be in the picture. In...
Motorsport.com

How Alfa’s shock F1 test reveals the most 2022 design secrets yet

The front wing appears to be more like the final spec that you’d expect to see in testing than what we’ve already seen from other teams. Alfa has opted for a very unloaded outer section once again, having been the team that ran the most aggressive iteration when the regulations were changed in 2019.
Motorsport.com

Why Ferrari Could Be A Dark Horse In F1 2022

Ferrari unveiled its F1-75 2022 Formula 1 contender today, and it instantly became 2022s most radically designed car yet. But is that a good thing? And with such high hopes for Ferrari this year, can they get back on a winning form?
Motorsport.com

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?

Over the last few years, in conversation and in writing, there have been times when I’ve described Simon Pagenaud as puzzling, troubled, enigmatic, lacking confidence and one of those guys who needs everything au point with his setup in order to give his best. I’ve also opined that when...
Motorsport.com

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

The eagerly-awaited 2022 NASCAR Cup season is due to get underway this weekend with the season-opening Daytona 500. Reigning Cup series champion Kyle Larson secured pole ahead of Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team-mate Alex Bowman in qualifying on Wednesday, while 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve guaranteed himself a starting slot in the non-charter Team Hezeberg Ford. There are, however, many questions that remain unanswered as NASCAR's Next Gen era gets underway.
Motorsport.com

Will Hamlin's Daytona advantage remain despite new car?

During the Gen-6 era, Hamlin won three Daytona 500s (2016, 2019, 2020) and has finished outside the top-five only twice in the past nine races. Earlier in his career, Hamlin's results in NASCAR's biggest race weren't nearly as impressive. During the Gen-5 and C.O.T. era from 2006 to 2012, he posted just one result above 17th in the Daytona 500 -- a fourth-place finish in 2012.
Motorsport.com

Andretti applies for 2024 F1 entry

The 1978 F1 World Champion and four-time Indy car champion broke the news on his Twitter feed on Friday. He wrote: "Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. “His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting...
Motorsport.com

Why 2022 Could Be Mercedes' Biggest Challenge Yet

Mercedes' W13 Formula 1 contender might not look as extreme at first glance, but the closer you look, the more detailed the car appears. But with the clean slate technical regulations, 2022's tech, and fighting the rest of the grid on a fresh field, will be Mercedes' biggest challenge in F1 yet. Luke Smith and Jon Noble discuss the strengths of the team's lineup, the confidence within the team, and what they'll be facing this year.
Motorsport.com

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026

The Volkswagen Group has been weighing up a potential F1 entry under the next generation of power units arriving in 2026 for some time, with officials from its Porsche and Audi brands playing a key role in high-stakes meetings. Porsche has been linked with a potential Red Bull tie-up since...
Motorsport.com

Keselowski calls NASCAR's recent changes a "huge success"

2022 is a year of change for the sport, and especially for Keselowski. After spending the last 12 years with Team Penske, he left the No. 2 car behind for an entirely new challenge at Roush. Once a super team with five full-time entries, the organization has struggled in recent...
Motorsport.com

Heimgartner's 2022 Supercars livery unveiled

The race-winning Kiwi is set to lead the BJR line-up this season, replacing Nick Percat in the #8 entry for the 2022 Supercars season. It's a return of sorts for Heimgartner, who was drafted in as an enduro driver at the last minute in 2017 for the injured Ash Walsh.
Motorsport.com

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design

The W13 features a nose with a domed surface and round tip that reaches forward over the front wing and connects with the mainplane. The nose tip also features a panel that will likely allow the team to exchange the smooth panel currently installed for one with an inlet to cool the drivers when temperatures ramp up.
