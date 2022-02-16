Shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that sent a male victim to the hospital.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of McCook Street.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, was in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital by private vehicle, police said.

He told investigators he was getting out of his vehicle on McCook when he was shot by a male suspect.