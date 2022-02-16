Fort Wayne starts bid process for new trash hauler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Red River Waste Solution’s bankruptcy still isn’t resolved in court, but while that process continues to play out, the city of Fort Wayne is moving forward with efforts to get a new trash collector.

City attorneys updated city council at its meeting Tuesday night. The bid guidelines were just posted last Friday and four national providers already showed interest in making a bid. There is a pre-bid conference set for Friday, February 18. Then a second public posting is scheduled for February 21 and final bids will be due March 2. The hope is to have a new provider start collecting trash in Fort Wayne on July 1.

The four companies listed as potential bidders are Waste Management of Indiana out of Indianapolis, FCC Environmental Services out of Omaha, Nebraska, GFL Environmental USA out of Southfield, Michigan and Republic Services of Indiana out of Fort Wayne.

Why isn’t trash being picked up on the days the city says it will after a “reset?” Watch the city’s answer:

But, all of that is contingent on Red River and the bankruptcy court letting Red River’s contract with the city end.

In bankruptcy court, Red River would have three options: reject the Fort Wayne contract and just walk away, assume the contract if the company continues to operate out of bankruptcy, or go into liquidation mode and the contract would be assigned to another provider, or a buyer of the contract.

Red River loses money on the Fort Wayne contract every month, which city attorneys explained, would usually mean the debtor, Red River, would reject it.

To the other creditors involved in Red River’s bankruptcy, the trash trucks being used in Fort Wayne are seen as assets that could be sold to pay off other creditors. Fort Wayne city attorneys estimate the sale of the trucks could generate $8-9 million that could be used in the bankruptcy settlements.

The city has been working to keep that from happening, because that would leave Fort Wayne with no trash collector. City attorneys said Red River needs $2 million to keep operating in Fort Wayne through June 30. That will be paid in previously accrued fines owed to Fort Wayne worth $1.6 million. Instead of Argonaut, Red River’s insurance company, paying those fines to Fort Wayne, it will pay that money to Red River to keep it afloat. Fort Wayne will pay Red River an additional $300,000 through June bring the total to $2 million.

A bankruptcy court will not let Red River lose more money. To allow Red River to serve Fort Wayne until June 30, the bankruptcy court must see a contract that is at least financially neutral and not cost the other creditors more money, the city attorneys explained. That’s why they said there’s no choice but to help provide the $2 million Red River needs to stay operational.

The city attorneys said a transition agreement is mostly negotiated and they hope to have it finalized in the next few days. The sticking point is how Red River compensates the city for its efforts in collecting Red River’s missed pickups. The current contract has a fine structure that far exceeds the city’s cost to collect misses. The transition agreement would call for Red River to compensate the city at 80 percent of the city’s actual cost to collect missed pickups.

While the lawyers are trying to get a plan in place, Red River keeps missing pickups, even with the city trying to supplement service.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker asked Tuesday night if the city could just let people know when they actually need to put their bins out, instead of saying they’re back on schedule and then the trash still sits for days.

“We have in imperfect provider who’s over their head and losing money,” Tim Haffner, Fort Wayne City Attorney, said during the council meeting. “They’re understaffed. We’ve asked them to reset. They have. We would desperately like to tell people what day it’s going to be collected. We reached out to Waste Management, GFL, Republic and said can you please provide us with support because they said they would if they could and they said they can’t. We’re getting incomplete and inaccurate information from Red River on a daily basis and it changes on a daily basis.”

The attorneys added that Nashville, which also has a Red River trash collection contract, is now trying to negotiate a similar transition contract to Fort Wayne’s. The Nashville and Fort Wayne contracts make up 40 percent of Red River’s total revenue, the city attorneys said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.