Arkansas was able to bounce back from a tough one-point loss at Alabama by defeating Missouri 76-57 in what was the second consecutive road game for the No. 23 Razorbacks. Eric Musselman was pleased with the way his team responded, as Arkansas held Missouri star Kobe Brown to just six points on 3 of 10 shooting and had five of its players score in double figures.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO