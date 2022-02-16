ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Allison Ave. and Back Beach

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Solutions are coming for flooding in the Riviera neighborhood. Emergency...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Storms moving into the panhandle tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered storms will move through the panhandle tonight as a cold front approaches our area. Our area is outlooked in a marginal 5% risk area of severe weather. Damaging wind will be the primary threat w/the timing most likely after midnight. The rain will be gone by Friday morning. Winds tonight will be gust out of the SW at 15-20 mph w/higher gusts. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 60s. Rainfall totals will likely be <.25″.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mexico Beach Farmer’s Market coming back after Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mexico Beach Farmer’s Market will hold its first market since Hurricane Michael on February 12. “We’re so excited for all of the vendors to come and anybody and everybody because this is a great city,” Farmer’s Market Manager, Sarah Gramlick said. “Since Hurricane Michael its still got a lot […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The state is budgeting for fatherhood programs. Florida had its busiest tourist year. 850 Strong Student Of The Week: Adre’ana Clemons. This week’s Student of the Week is a junior at Marianna High School who enjoys volunteering her time and working after school. Puppy Love With Bay Co...
WJHG-TV

Emergency Room Overload

Solutions are coming for flooding in the Riviera neighborhood. There have been dozens of crashes at the Allison Avenue and Back Beach Road intersection. The humidity will be on the increase the next couple days w/storms move in Thursday night/Friday morning.
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s inland w/low 40s at the coast. Highs will rebound under sunny skies on Saturday as temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. Lows will again fall into the 30s/40s Sunday w/highs warming into the upper 60s. The warming trend continues next week w/highs in the 70s and lows rising into the 60s. Skies will be a little cloudier, but rain chances will stay west and north of us in the panhandle.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mike Jones Building

A local class is fighting Parkinson's... literally. Storms will move through the panhandle tonight with cooler air returning for the weekend.
WJHG-TV

Grease Pro in Lynn Haven reopens after storm damage

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather last April brought one local business crumbling, but now, it’s ready to serve you again. Grease Pro in Lynn Haven was heavily damaged by various storms and heavy wind, with its roof getting torn off. However, it opened its doors again on Thursday.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

The Panhandle could see strong storms Thursday night

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — As severe weather season quickly approaches the Panhandle will be put at risk for overnight events. A cold front will enter the west end of the region around 10-11 pm Thursday night, bringing in a line of thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of gusty and potentially damaging wind gusts […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Strong storms possible on Thursday in Northwest Florida

A strong cold front will move through Thursday, and strong storms are possible with it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather. Right now, the timing looks to be Thursday afternoon through the late night hours. The...
