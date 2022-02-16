Nyberg: Collab New Haven names new executive director

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new leader at the helm of an organization that supports people of color and female entrepreneurs geared toward innovation in New Haven.

An entrepreneur herself, Dawn Leaks has been named the new executive director of Collab New Have n .

Leaks joins us on Nyberg to share more about her new role and how she became an entrepreneur.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

