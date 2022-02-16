ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Rounds up three points in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lindholm scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue...

www.cbssports.com

Centre Daily

Lindholm, Flames extend streaks in 6-2 win over Ducks

Elias Lindholm scored twice and added an assist, extending his goal streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory. For the Pacific Division-leading Flames, it’s their longest winning streak since rattling off 10 in a row in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Dillon Dube: Pair of points in win

Dube scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Dube tipped a Rasmus Andersson shot at 5:34 of the first period for the opening goal. In the third, Dube set up Andrew Mangiapane in the slot for the final tally. With two goals and assist in his last two games, Dube is finally getting more involved in the offense again. The 23-year-old has six goals, eight assists, 82 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-8 rating in 47 contests while mainly filling a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Three points in Wednesday's win

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished two assists and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Tkachuk extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Elias Lindholm's power-play tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Tkachuk added a goal of his own in the second, and he also had a hand in Johnny Gaudreau's empty-netter in the third. During the streak, Tkachuk has three goals and six helpers, giving him 54 points (15 on the power play) in 47 outings this season. The winger has added 152 shots on net, 56 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-32 rating while maintaining a career-best scoring pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Win streak up to five

Markstrom stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Markstrom was tested early when Elias Lindholm took a double-minor for high-sticking, but the Flames' goalie set a strong tone from the start. During Markstrom's five-game winning streak, he's allowed just eight goals. The Swede is up to 21-11-5 with a 2.12 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 37 outings. The Flames are back in action Saturday against their former captain Mark Giordano and the Kraken in what would be a favorable matchup should Markstrom draw the start.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Racks up three points in win

Jenner scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks. Jenner opened the scoring 6:58 into the game. He also set up two of Patrik Laine's tallies as the Blue Jackets held on for a wild win. Jenner has achieved the second 20-goal campaign of his career, and he's up to 37 points, 130 shots on net, 56 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 48 contests overall. The 28-year-old has earned 10 points (four goals, six helpers) in his last eight games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sets up pair Thursday

Pettersson registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Pettersson was quiet until the third period, when he set up a Conor Garland tally. In overtime, Pettersson had the primary helper on J.T. Miller's goal on a delayed penalty call against the Sharks. Through five games in February, Pettersson has two goals and three assists. The Swedish center is up to 29 points, 99 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 50 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Continuing off-ice program

Zucker (lower body) has yet to begin skating with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He has not been on the ice yet. He is continuing his rehab off the ice and is making progress there, but he is not on the ice yet." Considering Zucker has been unable to get...
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Martin Jones: Starting against Washington

Jones will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Jones hasn't played since Jan. 25, when he surrendered four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Islanders. The 32-year-old goaltender will try to shake off the rust and snap his personal five-game losing streak, which dates back to Jan. 1, in a home matchup with a Washington team that's 15-5-4 on the road this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Pours in season-high 32 points

Nurkic ended Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Nurkic was a man on a mission Wednesday, guiding the Trail Blazers to an upset victory. Despite facing off against a formidable defensive frontcourt in Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson, Nurkic reminded everyone just what he is capable of when firing on all cylinders. After a slow start to the season, Nurkic has been heating up over the past month. He's averaging 17.9 points, 12.1 boards, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
markerzone.com

NHL MAKES DECISION ON MARCHAND'S SUSPENSION APPEAL

Back on February 9, the NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) chose to suspend Brad Marchand six games for a roughing and high sticking incident involving Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. For the incident itself, six games seemed steep, but that length had plenty to do with Marchand's previous offences...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Cole Anthony goes viral for gross moment during Rising Stars Challenge

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.
NBA

