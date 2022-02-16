Flames' Elias Lindholm: Rounds up three points in win

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished two assists and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Tkachuk extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Elias Lindholm's power-play tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Tkachuk added a goal of his own in the second, and he also had a hand in Johnny Gaudreau's empty-netter in the third. During the streak, Tkachuk has three goals and six helpers, giving him 54 points (15 on the power play) in 47 outings this season. The winger has added 152 shots on net, 56 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-32 rating while maintaining a career-best scoring pace.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO