Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Cashes in on turnover

The Falcons released Fowler on Wednesday. Fowler signed a three-year, $48 million contract in March 2020, though he later accepted a pay cut for 2021, at which point the final season of the deal became a void year. Given that he was released before the start of the 2022 league year, Fowler will immediately be able to sign with a new team, rather than having to wait until the start of free agency in mid-March. The 27-year-old edge rusher recorded only 7.5 sacks in 28 games with the Falcons, and he's turned in just one season with double-digit sacks (11.5, in 2019 with the Rams) since being selected by Jacksonville with the third overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

