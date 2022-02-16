ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Cashes in on turnover

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tkachuk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic turned the puck...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Continuing off-ice program

Zucker (lower body) has yet to begin skating with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He has not been on the ice yet. He is continuing his rehab off the ice and is making progress there, but he is not on the ice yet." Considering Zucker has been unable to get...
NHL
markerzone.com

TREVOR LEWIS TROLLS DREW DOUGHTY WITH MATTHEW TKACHUK WHILE CONGRATULATING HIM ON 1000 GAMES

Drew Doughty of the LA Kings recently hit a big milestone in his career, playing his 1000th regular season game in the NHL. There were a lot of congratulatory messages for his big night, from current and former teammates alike. One of those video came from Trevor Lewis of the Calgary Flames, who won two Stanley Cups with Doughty in LA. He decided to have some laughs at Doughty's expense.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL MAKES DECISION ON MARCHAND'S SUSPENSION APPEAL

Back on February 9, the NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) chose to suspend Brad Marchand six games for a roughing and high sticking incident involving Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. For the incident itself, six games seemed steep, but that length had plenty to do with Marchand's previous offences...
NHL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Do Heat owe referees gratitude in wake of NBA officiating report?

(Today’s mailbag focuses on the responses to the posting of Friday’s NBA officiating report that revealed the Heat benefited from five officiating mistakes at the end of Thursday night’s double-overtime victory in Charlotte, while no errors were cited in the Hornets’ favor.) “True definition of Heat in 5.” — Doggy. “Well. That that referee trio be decorated with a medal, and very important: ...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Dante Fowler: Cut loose by Atlanta

The Falcons released Fowler on Wednesday. Fowler signed a three-year, $48 million contract in March 2020, though he later accepted a pay cut for 2021, at which point the final season of the deal became a void year. Given that he was released before the start of the 2022 league year, Fowler will immediately be able to sign with a new team, rather than having to wait until the start of free agency in mid-March. The 27-year-old edge rusher recorded only 7.5 sacks in 28 games with the Falcons, and he's turned in just one season with double-digit sacks (11.5, in 2019 with the Rams) since being selected by Jacksonville with the third overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Darwin Thompson: Signing with Seattle

The Seahawks will sign Thompson to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After spending time on the Tampa Bay and Kansas City practice squads during the 2021 campaign, Thompson will have a chance to carve out a role in Seattle during the offseason. He appeared in 26 games for the Chiefs during his first two seasons in the league, carrying 64 times for 225 yards and touchdowns and adding 16 receptions for 108 yards and another score.
NFL
FanSided

You have to see Myles Garrett’s windmill slam to believe it (Video)

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett performed an unreal windmill slam dunk in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 18. The 2022 NBA All-Star is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio. As is always the case, there are multiple festivities that take place in the area ahead of the big game, one of them being the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
NBA

