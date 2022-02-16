Blues' Ville Husso: Light workload in road win

It appears as though Claude Giroux has made his decision on whether he will stick with the team or waive his full no-move clause and be traded to a contender. Giroux has listed three teams that he wants to go to, the Colorado Avalanche first and foremost, but he would also be willing to go to the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues (from ‘The Latest on the Claude Giroux, Avalanche Potential Trade Scenario’, Colorado Hockey Now, Feb. 14, 2022).
Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as the host Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night. Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho added two assists apiece.
The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining. The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.
Husso will guard the cage Thursday in Montreal, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Husso has gone 3-1-0 with a 1.63 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last five appearances. The 27-year-old is coming off back-to-back wins over Chicago on Saturday and Ottawa on Tuesday. At home, Montreal has posted an awful 5-17-1 record while averaging 2.13 goals for and 31.3 shots on goal, ranking 32nd and 19th, respectively.
Husso made 27 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Thursday. He came so close to the win -- Cole Caufield tied the game with 10 seconds left and then snapped the winner past him in OT. Husso has been a revelation since the calendar flipped 2022. He is 8-1-1 with just 16 goals allowed in 10 starts since Jan. 7. Goalie controversy? Nope -- Husso appears to have won the role. There's just no debating his success right now.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:10 left in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Thursday night. The Jets won for the second consecutive night, following a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. “It’s huge,” Morrissey said....
Rink Build Continues at Nissan Stadium for Stadium Series Game Between Predators and Lightning. NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer explains how next Saturday's Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium will be unlike anything seen before. 12:45 •. The NHL's vision - an ice rink in the middle of a...
The NHL Trade Deadline is one month out. Teams prepare for franchise-altering decisions to win the Stanley Cup. Those with no shot at the playoffs become sellers while teams that want the Cup become buyers. They give up prospects/draft picks to the sellers for their players. The Dallas Stars have a decision to make this month. Do they become buyers or sellers? The best decision for them is neither. Setting up for a playoff run is always difficult but the Stars might have something going. They’ll need their players for the playoffs. It’s all up to Jim Nill.
Zucker (lower body) has yet to begin skating with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He has not been on the ice yet. He is continuing his rehab off the ice and is making progress there, but he is not on the ice yet." Considering Zucker has been unable to get...
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals to help the Edmonton Oilers earn a 7-3 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Edmonton’s Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Puljujarvi also tallied. Mike Smith made 27 saves for the Oilers, who have won four straight since Dave Tippett was fired last week and replaced by interim coach Jay Woodcroft.
Stars (26-19-2, 54 points) vs. Blackhawks (18-25-7, 43 points) Radek Faksa is expected to return to the lineup Friday against Chicago after missing three games with a lower-body injury. That'll be part of a shuffle at center that could be worth watching. With Faksa back in, it's expected he will...
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-3 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten under new head coach Jay Woodcroft. Woodcroft, who an the Oilers’ AHL team in Bakersfield, was moved up to Edmonton last week after Dave Tippet was...
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes held off the Nashville Predators 5-3 at PNC Arena on Friday. Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for the Hurricanes (33-11-4), who had lost four of their previous five. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho each had two assists.
The Montreal Canadiens are bringing in another Tampa Bay Lightning icon less than two weeks after naming Martin St. Louis head coach. Vincent Lecavalier is the club's new special advisor to hockey operations, while Nick Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting along with Martin Lapointe, who already occupied that role in addition to director of player personnel.
Cole Caufield forced overtime with 8.7 seconds left in regulation and then scored the winner in overtime to help the Montreal Canadiens snap a 10-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Paul Byron also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped 26 shots for the...
The daily “NHL Recap” column is your go-to for the top quotes from every game in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Recap, these are...
Josh Morrissey’s sixth goal of the season, a one-timer off the rush, stood as the game winner with 6:10 left in regulation while Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, and Dylan DeMelo each collected a pair of points to lift the Winnipeg Jets over the Seattle Kraken, 5-3 before 13,071 fans at Canada life Centre on Thursday.
