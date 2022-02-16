Blues' Ville Husso: Light workload in road win

The NHL Trade Deadline is one month out. Teams prepare for franchise-altering decisions to win the Stanley Cup. Those with no shot at the playoffs become sellers while teams that want the Cup become buyers. They give up prospects/draft picks to the sellers for their players. The Dallas Stars have a decision to make this month. Do they become buyers or sellers? The best decision for them is neither. Setting up for a playoff run is always difficult but the Stars might have something going. They’ll need their players for the playoffs. It’s all up to Jim Nill.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO