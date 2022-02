Springer is listed as out for Thursday's game at Milwaukee with a sore left knee. Philadelphia is listing Springer as out for a second straight game due to the injury, which he likely picked up during his appearance Saturday for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. The rookie first-round pick hasn't been a part of the NBA rotation at any point this season, making just two appearances for Philadelphia while playing a total of six minutes.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO