NHL

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Lights up Sens

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tarasenko scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and dished out an assist in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Continuing off-ice program

Zucker (lower body) has yet to begin skating with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He has not been on the ice yet. He is continuing his rehab off the ice and is making progress there, but he is not on the ice yet." Considering Zucker has been unable to get...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Martin Jones: Starting against Washington

Jones will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Jones hasn't played since Jan. 25, when he surrendered four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Islanders. The 32-year-old goaltender will try to shake off the rust and snap his personal five-game losing streak, which dates back to Jan. 1, in a home matchup with a Washington team that's 15-5-4 on the road this year.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL MAKES DECISION ON MARCHAND'S SUSPENSION APPEAL

Back on February 9, the NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) chose to suspend Brad Marchand six games for a roughing and high sticking incident involving Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. For the incident itself, six games seemed steep, but that length had plenty to do with Marchand's previous offences...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA

