Flames' Daniel Vladar: Cruises to win Tuesday

 3 days ago

Vladar saved 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Vladar was making his first start since...

Flames dominate Ducks for eighth straight win

Elias Lindholm had two goals and an assist as the Calgary Flames earned their eighth straight win, a 6-2 decision against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Lindholm has scored a goal in six straight games while increasing his point streak to eight games (seven goals, six assists). Johnny Gaudreau...
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Win streak up to five

Markstrom stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks. Markstrom was tested early when Elias Lindholm took a double-minor for high-sticking, but the Flames' goalie set a strong tone from the start. During Markstrom's five-game winning streak, he's allowed just eight goals. The Swede is up to 21-11-5 with a 2.12 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 37 outings. The Flames are back in action Saturday against their former captain Mark Giordano and the Kraken in what would be a favorable matchup should Markstrom draw the start.
Calgary Flames Post-Game: Ducks roasted as Flames extend win streak to eight

After hosting (and beating) Columbus on Tuesday night, the Calgary Flames hosted the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday evening at the Saddledome. While the Flames didn’t play a flawless 60 minutes of hockey, they scored first, never trailed in the game, and played pretty smart hockey for the most part.
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Continuing off-ice program

Zucker (lower body) has yet to begin skating with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He has not been on the ice yet. He is continuing his rehab off the ice and is making progress there, but he is not on the ice yet." Considering Zucker has been unable to get...
Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
Coach K's farewell tour: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski explains health situation after falling ill in last game

After leaving his team's 74-72 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday at halftime because he wasn't feeling well, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski updated his status on Thursday ahead of the No. 9 Blue Devils' game with Florida State on Saturday. The 75-year-old legend, who is retiring after this season, said on ESPNU Radio that "I'm better," and he attributed the issue to the rigors of a busy schedule.
Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
Falcons' Dante Fowler: Cut loose by Atlanta

The Falcons released Fowler on Wednesday. Fowler signed a three-year, $48 million contract in March 2020, though he later accepted a pay cut for 2021, at which point the final season of the deal became a void year. Given that he was released before the start of the 2022 league year, Fowler will immediately be able to sign with a new team, rather than having to wait until the start of free agency in mid-March. The 27-year-old edge rusher recorded only 7.5 sacks in 28 games with the Falcons, and he's turned in just one season with double-digit sacks (11.5, in 2019 with the Rams) since being selected by Jacksonville with the third overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Flyers' Martin Jones: Starting against Washington

Jones will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Jones hasn't played since Jan. 25, when he surrendered four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Islanders. The 32-year-old goaltender will try to shake off the rust and snap his personal five-game losing streak, which dates back to Jan. 1, in a home matchup with a Washington team that's 15-5-4 on the road this year.
Seahawks' Darwin Thompson: Signing with Seattle

The Seahawks will sign Thompson to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After spending time on the Tampa Bay and Kansas City practice squads during the 2021 campaign, Thompson will have a chance to carve out a role in Seattle during the offseason. He appeared in 26 games for the Chiefs during his first two seasons in the league, carrying 64 times for 225 yards and touchdowns and adding 16 receptions for 108 yards and another score.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Pours in season-high 32 points

Nurkic ended Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Nurkic was a man on a mission Wednesday, guiding the Trail Blazers to an upset victory. Despite facing off against a formidable defensive frontcourt in Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson, Nurkic reminded everyone just what he is capable of when firing on all cylinders. After a slow start to the season, Nurkic has been heating up over the past month. He's averaging 17.9 points, 12.1 boards, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.
NHL MAKES DECISION ON MARCHAND'S SUSPENSION APPEAL

Back on February 9, the NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) chose to suspend Brad Marchand six games for a roughing and high sticking incident involving Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. For the incident itself, six games seemed steep, but that length had plenty to do with Marchand's previous offences...
Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
How to watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Boston College 9-15; Syracuse 13-12 The Boston College Eagles haven't won a contest against the Syracuse Orange since Feb. 28 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. BC and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Carrier Dome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Cole Anthony goes viral for gross moment during Rising Stars Challenge

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders rebrand under center by selecting QB; Steelers opt for defense over passer

The recently rebranded Washington Commanders enter the 2022 offseason facing the same decades-long problem: find a franchise quarterback. The last Washington quarterback to start the majority of games for more than three straight years was Mark Rypien, who made 56 starts from 1989-92. During that four-year stretch, he compiled a record of 39-17, made two Pro Bowls and earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXVI -- as the franchise hoisted its third Vince Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1991 season.
