24 years later, St. Paul Saints dig up memorable stadium engagement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Givens name marks the University of Minnesota library. It’s appropriate because Archie Givens, Minnesota’s first Black millionaire, has a remarkable story.
“My father was a very passionate person, my father was a very assertive person,” said his daughter, Roxanne. “My father, just by his presence, sometimes could make individuals shake in their boots.”
Archie Givens was born in Minneapolis in 1919 to an indentured servant. His parents died young, and, at age 14, Givens was on his own. He started working at the Minneapolis Club.
“That’s when he came in contact with a lot of influential people,” said...
Comments / 1