Lee County, FL

New data shows dangerous drivers, pedestrian deaths spike

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – You might expect empty roads in the midst of the pandemic would cause crashes to decrease, but an increase in aggressive driving more than made up for the decline in driving.

Per capita car crash deaths rose 17.5 percent from the summer of 2019 to last summer. We’re in peak season in SWFL, which means more cars on the road and more aggressive drivers.

Data shows crashes decreased since the late 1960s, thanks to lower speed limits and fewer drunk drivers but then the pandemic hit.

Dr. Laura Streyffeler, a licensed mental health counselor said, “people’s mental health is fragile, in unprecedented really tough times and people overall are struggling.”

Experts said that’s causing the most severe increase in traffic deaths since the 1940s.

Lt. Greg Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol said, “we too have seen an increase in aggression on our roads and we’ve seen a decrease in patience.”

Rising drug and alcohol use, high-stress levels, and a lack of normalcy are four things mental health experts and authorities said play a role in the rise in deaths and reckless driving across the country.

“I think people are stressed and they’re being reckless because they’re not paying attention, they’re in their heads, they’re thinking about their phones,” said Dr. Streyffeler.

Lt. Bueno said if drivers bounce between lanes, tailgating or pressuring another vehicle to get out of the way, could get them in trouble.

“Driving is a privilege, it’s a privilege that can be taken away from you,” Lt. Bueno said. Emphasising the importance of patience behind the wheel.

“You don’t know what somebody’s going through so be kind, you know that’s true for behind the wheel too,” said Dr. Streyffeler.

