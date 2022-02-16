ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Breaking down Duke’s narrow escape of Wake Forest, Coach K’s absence in second half

Island Packet Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N&O’s Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock break down the Blue...

www.islandpacket.com

Free Lance-Star

Duke's Krzyzewski misses 2nd half of win vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke's 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn't with the team as it returned to the court from the locker room after halftime. The team's official Twitter account later posted that Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn't return.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Island Packet Online

Veteran Clemson player forced to give up football

The injury bug of 2021 hasn’t let Clemson go just yet. Tigers offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn has been medically disqualified from football due to neck/stinger issues, a school spokesman confirmed Thursday afternoon. He’ll now move into a student coaching role. The news was first reported by Larry Williams of Rivals.
CLEMSON, SC
Island Packet Online

ACC Now podcast: Isaiah Moore and Grant Gibson on NC State football hype, friendship

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore and center Grant Gibson join the N&O’s Jonas Pope IV on ACC Now podcast to share stories about their friendship, discuss the hype surrounding the Wolfpack’s 2022 season and their decisions to “run it back” and stay in Raleigh for another year. The roommates share a love a singing, but aren’t always great about sharing snacks in their kitchen.
RALEIGH, NC
Island Packet Online

What we know about DeVonte Holloman’s future with the Gamecocks

Former South Carolina standout DeVonte Holloman’s hire doesn’t appear to be imminent, at least for the time being. Holloman, who was expected to accept a job on Shane Beamer’s staff in a report from On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, has not been offered a job of yet, Beamer said Thursday during an appearance on the “JB and Goldwater” radio show.
BEAUFORT, SC
Island Packet Online

South Carolina baseball edges UNC Greensboro on Opening Day. What we learned

The first-pitch temperature hovered around 70 degrees, the sky was bright blue and the South Carolina baseball team delivered an Opening Day performance worthy of a gorgeous Friday in Columbia. Hosting UNC Greensboro at Founders Park for a season-opening series, the Gamecocks defeated the Spartans 9-7, riding a strong outing...
COLUMBIA, SC
Island Packet Online

Clemson starts 2022 baseball season on strong note with shutout of Indiana

Clemson was a solid mix of old and new in the 2022 baseball season opener Friday. Benjamin Blackwell hit his first home run as a Clemson Tiger while Mack Anglin kept Indiana’s bats in check for the Tigers’ 9-0 win over the Hoosiers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It’s the team’s first shutout since a 5-0 decision in the 2021 season opener against Cincinnati before sweeping the weekend series.
Island Packet Online

Observer exclusive: Dell Curry analyzes Hornets’ playoff hopes, LaMelo’s All-Star trip

Dell Curry gets paid to break things down as the Bally Sports Southeast analyst for Charlotte Hornets games. It’s a role he’s enjoyed for 13 years. There aren’t many people out there more knowledgeable about the team than Curry, and he’s the perfect person to go to with inquiries about the Hornets’ season, and what should be expected moving forward.
Island Packet Online

Play ball: South Carolina opens 2022 season Friday. How to watch, what to know

Coming off a 34-23 (16-14 SEC) 2021 campaign, the South Carolina baseball team opens the 2022 season Friday at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against visiting UNC Greensboro. Though not ranked in the D1Baseball or Baseball America preseason top 25 lists, head coach Mark Kingston and the...
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Tom Crean news

A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Cole Anthony goes viral for gross moment during Rising Stars Challenge

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.
