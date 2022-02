CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Fairmont Senior led Notre Dame 35-34 at the midway point of the third quarter and found itself in a seesaw contest with one of the teams that could stand in their way of a regional title. The Polar Bears went on a 20-0 run between the third and fourth quarters, pulling away for a 68-38 win at Angelo Basile Court.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO