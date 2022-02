NEW YORK -- As Tom Thibodeau watched his beleaguered Knicks blow a 28-point lead to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, even he couldn't quite believe what he was seeing. The veteran coach flailed his arms and shook in apparent disbelief as he watched his team get outhustled down the stretch in a stunning 111-106 collapse at Madison Square Garden. It marked the third time in 11 days the Knicks blew a lead of 20 points or more -- a troubling trend for a team that entered the season with high expectations.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO