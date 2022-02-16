13-Year-Old Arrested In Morgan Hill Shooting

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old was arrested as the suspect in a shooting at a Morgan Hill market , police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at Sun Valley Market at 16725 Monterey Road just south of E. Dunne Ave. Morgan Hill police said the officers determined there was an argument between several male suspects and one, described initially as a Hispanic male juvenile with curly hair, pulled out a gun and fired at the victim.

The victim was not hit and the suspect ran across Monterey Road and into the Crossings apartment complex at 16800 Monterey Road. A search by Morgan Hil police officers and Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies failed to locate the suspect.

On Monday at about 8 p.m., San Jose police officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose. The 13-year-old shooting suspect fled from the vehicle and was chased down by officers, who found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband, Morgan Hill police said.

The youth was taken to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and booked on charges of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email at Adrian.Sapien@Morganhill.ca.gov. Information can be given anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1-800-222-TIPS.