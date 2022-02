Longtime college basketball leader Tubby Smith is stepping down as the head coach of the High Point Panthers. The 70-year-old coach, who’s been a head basketball coach for more than 30 years, announced his decision to step down with an official statement this afternoon. After contracting COVID-19 for the second time in less than a year and spending extended periods away from the program, Smith felt this was a good time to step away.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO