It’s unfamiliar territory for FC Barcelona as the Spanish League powerhouse takes on Napoli in 2022 Europa League play. It’s the first time in nearly two decades that Barcelona has taken part in Europa League play, having been knocked out of the Champions League before the knockout rounds. Now, one of La Liga’s superpowers will be looking to rebound with a strong performance in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round matchup against a contender from Serie A. Barca is expected to be without star forward Memphis Depay and likely defender Ronald Araújo as well. Thursday’s game will air on TV in Spanish via TUDN and Unimas. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ for fans in the United States.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO